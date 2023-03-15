DE-CIX and Lightstorm Extend Partnership For Direct Access to DE-CIX India IX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange), a global player in interconnection platforms worldwide, is expanding its existing collaboration with Lightstorm, a digital infrastructure provider for hyperscale networking. This partnership aims to enrich the suite of services provided and offer access to Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS) to enhance customer experience through Lightstorm's unique Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Polarin.

Doubled DE-CIX India's presence in India

In addition, Lightstorm has integrated 17 DE-CIX-enabled data centers with the 17 independent data centers where DE-CIX India is already present. This expansion has doubled DE-CIX India's presence in India, further solidifying its stronghold in the Indian internet sector, according to the statement by the company.

Access to Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS)

Access to MAPS will benefit users from reliable and optimised connectivity, latency telemetry and security alerts for Microsoft Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Additionally, businesses of all sizes can benefit from a dedicated, secure, and direct connection to the Microsoft network, resulting in an improved user experience.

Polarin platform

The Polarin platform helps enterprises consume network services instantly and transparently, similar to how they utilise cloud services. This eliminates the need for lengthy network setup processes and multiple partner onboarding, enabling faster go-to-market execution. In addition, the integration of Polarin with the DE-CIX fabric in India provides customers with a seamless experience when connecting to the exchange.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, said, "The collaboration with Lightstorm is an important step for us as we continue to expand our partner network in India. In the digital world, dependable connectivity is crucial, and we are delighted to offer Lightstorm's customers direct access to our DE-CIX India Internet Exchanges and to the digital ecosystems that form around them. This will provide Lightstorm's customers with lower latency and more reliable connectivity to other networks, better performance of content and applications, and advanced interconnection services for their business needs. We look forward to working alongside Lightstorm to offer truly exceptional connectivity to India's enterprises."

Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and MD of Lightstorm said, "Partnership with DE-CIX is in line with our commitment to provide the best digital infrastructure for business of all sizes. Lightstorm is bringing a paradigm shift in the industry by introducing Network-as-Service. Collaboration with DE-CIX allows us to offer greater value and superior experience to our customers and accelerated revenue growth by reducing time to market."

The partnership helps customers of DE-CIX and Lightstorm directly access DE-CIX's internet exchanges, thus allowing them to benefit from extended network coverage and superior network performance. In addition, the new set of services includes customised interconnection services and improved security, the capability to build private ecosystems in the form of closed user groups, and the provision of direct connections to clouds, according to the statement.