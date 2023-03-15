ACT Fibernet Launches ACT GIGA Promo Plan in Bengaluru

ACT Fibernet is India's leading broadband service provider that offers high-speed internet services to residential and business customers. ACT Fibernet offers a variety of broadband plans with different speeds at different price points to suit the needs of different customers. ACT Fibernet was the first to launch Gigabit internet services for customers in India.

ACT Fibernet first announced its 1 Gbps broadband plan for customers in Hyderabad and later expanded to other cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. ACT Fiber has good news for customers who want to experience or trial 1 Gbps speeds and service in Bengaluru. The ISP has launched a new ACT Giga Promo plan in Bengaluru. Let's now look at the plan details and benefits.

ACT Giga Promo plan in Bengaluru

ACT Giga Promo plan offers users 1000 Mbps speed with Unlimited Data. However, to avoid any misuse and commercial use of the Broadband connectivity, the Fair Usage of 3300 GB per month applies. This means a 3.3 TB of data at 1000 Mbps speed. After the consumption of 3300 GB of data, customers can use unlimited at reduced speeds of 5 Mbps, which is very much sufficient for day-to-day usage. ACT Fibernet is also offering Netflix Basic at no extra cost. The plan is available in a subscription tenure of 6 Months at a monthly rental of Rs 2,999. ACT Fibernet already offers ACT GIGA Plan for its users in Bengaluru, and this is a promo plan for users to trial 1 Gbps service at a reduced price.

Along with these benefits, customers also have the option to avail ACT Stream TV 4K, Zee5, SonyLiv, EPICON, ACT Gaming benefits worth Rs 2,850 per month, Act Shield, and a 1-month free cult.fit trial.

ACT Entry-Level Broadband Plan in Bengaluru

ACT Fibernet offers ACT Swift, its entry-level broadband for users in Bengaluru. This Rs 710 monthly rental plan offers customers 750 GB Monthly high-speed data at 75 Mbps. Post high-speed data, ACT Customers can use unlimited data at 512 Kbps. The ACT Swift is the most popular plan of ACT Fibernet in Bengaluru.