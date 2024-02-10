English Films and Series That Predicted Future Events

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Did you realize that certain English films and programs have foretold future events? Here are some examples of when these shows and movies hinted at what might happen in the future.

Highlights

  • The Simpsons foreshadowed Donald Trump's presidency and aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Black Mirror envisioned a virtual reality metaverse, reflecting on the impact of technology.
  • Her explored themes of loneliness and intimacy in a digital world.

Follow Us

English Films and Series That Predicted Future Events
English films and television series are well-known for their unusual concepts. Many of their films and television shows revolve around themes such as time travel, artificial intelligence, mental illness, the apocalypse, and the end of the world. These films are highly thrilling, and some are also based on true stories. However, what surprises us the most are several films and television series that have unintentionally foreseen future events.

Also Read: Five Hollywood Sci-Fi Romance Films to Watch: Here to Passengers




If you want to have your mind blown, here are several English movies and series to watch that foretold events that occurred many years later.

The Simpsons

'The Simpsons' is a television series that has continually hinted at a variety of future occurrences. The cartoon series has foretold future events, including Donald Trump's win and the spread of the coronavirus. It also prophesied the drowning of the submarine in 2023, as well as the advent of smartwatches.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Black Mirror

If you are prepared to have your mind blown, then you must watch 'Black Mirror'. This television show made huge predictions about technology and how it would affect people's lives. One of the episodes in the series predicted the creation of the metaverse. In the episode, humans live in tight box-like rooms and play games to gain points and survive.

Where to watch: Netflix

Her

The Hollywood science fiction romance film 'Her', starring Joaquin Phoenix, is one that will stay with me. The plot revolves around a man who is on the verge of being divorced but has already split from his wife. Due to loneliness, he engages in talks with a voice assistant and falls for her.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Binge-Worthy Releases on Disney+ Hotstar for February 2024

Wall-E

The Disney Pixar film 'Wall-E' projected how human life would develop in the presence of technology. The film depicts mankind living aboard a gigantic spaceship when Earth becomes uninhabitable. These folks cannot even stand; instead, they lie on a sleeping cushion that allows them to eat and move around.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

From cultural commentary to speculative fiction, these films and series serve as both entertainment and a mirror to our collective fears, hopes, and aspirations.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Why don't you use Netmonster app to stay on 5G only ? Yup even I keep video on 720p on…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Rupesh :

No matter what G arrives, beyond 2.9GHz band, indoor coverage is a big concern. Already with 3.5GHz N78 we are…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

d5aqoep :

Jio can go to hell. I need my Wifi7

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments