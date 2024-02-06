Five Hollywood Sci-Fi Romance Films to Watch: Here to Passengers

Hollywood science fiction films are fantastic to watch. However, science fiction combined with romance is even better. Enjoy watching these English movies with your friends and lovers.

Highlights

  • Eternal Sunshine: Exes erase memories but fate reunites them, sparking a second chance at love.
  • Her: Lonely man falls for his AI assistant, raising questions about love's true nature.
  • Passengers: Waking up early on a spaceship, two strangers find love amidst the vastness of space.

Science fiction is one of the most popular genres in Hollywood movies. It is a broad category of movies that includes films centered on scientific and technological ideas. This can encompass topics such as time travel, artificial intelligence, humanoids, and the future world. Hollywood films have been imaginative in combining this genre with romance, resulting in something fresh and fantastic.

Here are some of the most engaging sci-fi romance Hollywood films that you must see.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

After a devastating breakup, Clementine and Joel undergo brain surgery to remove each other's memories from their minds. Despite this, they end up meeting each other exactly where they first met. They reconnect and reveal numerous truths about their relationship.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Her (2013)

One of the Hollywood films that accurately depicts what the future may look like under the influence of artificial intelligence (AI). A man named Theodore, who is going through a divorce, falls in love with his AI voice assistant, who can speak like a person. Unfortunately, the relationship is doomed. Watch to find out why.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Passengers (2016)

This Hollywood science fiction romantic film follows two passengers on a space trip. They are on their way to finding a new home for Earth's population in space. As a result, these humans are forced into long periods of hibernation. Watch as their love tale begins.

Where to watch: Netflix

Another Earth (2011)

'Another Earth' is a sci-fi thriller film about space and the solar system. A clever girl named Rhonda accidentally kills John's pregnant wife and son, landing her in jail. She was driving while looking at Earth 2, a planet that is identical to Earth. After getting out of prison, she meets John and falls in love.

Where to watch: Apple TV

About Time (2013)

After Tim reaches the age of 21, his father informs him that the men in his family can travel across time, and that he, too, possesses this ability. He masters the ability to do so. He soon meets Mary, and their love tale begins from there. He frequently travels through time to modify things as he wishes. However, he soon discovers that this has implications.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

