6 Movies to Watch on OTT This Weekend for Pure Pleasure



Dive into the realm of cinematic adventure this weekend with these romance, crime, and action films that promise to make your weekend memorable. From intriguing documentaries to classic action adventures, this week's movies to watch on OTT are entertaining. As January comes to a close, unwind and recharge for a new February. Turn on your entertainment mode and watch the trailers for these movies before binge-watching them over the weekend.

The Greatest Night in Pop

Another English music documentary film made by Bao Nguyen, starring Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder. On a January night in 1985, music's biggest singers met in Los Angeles to record "We Are the World," a charity single benefiting African famine relief. They set aside their egos and worked on a song that would create history. This documentary looks behind the scenes of the momentous event.

Release date: January 29, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mathimaran

A thrilling and twist-filled film on dwarfism. The film delves into themes of love, resilience, and mystery. The plot revolves around a man who endures discrimination because of his physical abnormality and how he deals with the cultural pressures that result from it. In this Tamil criminal drama, Ivana and MS Bhaskar play the key roles.

Release date: January 29, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dunk or Die

This English documentary video examines the career of dunk prodigy Kadour Ziani, from his beginnings on Saint-Dizier playgrounds to the most prestigious NBA venues. This documentary tells his inspiring and unusual biography through family photos, interviews, archives, and stunning images from Slam Nation's foreign tours. The film is directed by Nicolas de Virieu.

Release date: January 30, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

After Everything

This is the concluding installment of the popular 'After' film series. Besieged by writer's block and a heartbreaking breakup with Tessa, Hardin travels to Portugal in pursuit of a lady he has mistreated in the past - and to discover himself. Hoping to reclaim Tessa, he understands he must improve his behaviors before making the ultimate commitment. Castille Landon directed the film, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in the key characters.

Release date: February 1, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Saindhav

Sailesh Kolanu directed this Telugu-language crime drama adventure, which stars Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shraddha Srinath in prominent roles. The plot revolves around the father of a sick child who confronts a criminal gang running a pharmaceutical racket. Saindhav returns to the criminal underworld to raise funds for his daughter's operation, and he quickly finds himself in a fierce battle with his former adversaries, including a brutal thug.

Release date: February 2, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Orion and the Dark

Orion is an elementary school student and a full-time fraidy cat who is terrified of heights, scared of household animals, and practically paralyzed by the worst predicament of all: the dark. Only one night, the Dark has had enough, so he takes Orion on a nocturnal excursion to show him that the only thing to dread is fear itself. Sean Charmatz directed this comic animated picture, which stars Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser in the key roles.

Release date: February 2, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and let the cinematic adventure begin!