Six Web Series Debut on OTT This Week for an Intriguing Weekend



Prepare to watch an outstanding selection of web shows on popular OTT platforms this weekend. From the amusing mix-up in "Miss Perfect" to the historical adventure of "Alexander: The Making of a God," there is something for everyone. Get ready for high-speed combat in 'Nascar: Full Speed,' and feel the excitement of espionage and marriage in 'Mr and Mrs Smith.' These enthralling programs, which range from comedy to drama, are sure to keep you entertained with intriguing stories.

Nascar: Full Speed

In this sports docuseries, drivers and their teams compete for the championship and the opportunity to make history, fueled by passion and NASCAR Cup glory. The series follows nine Cup Series playoff drivers as they psychologically and physically prepare for the most intense part of the NASCAR season, the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

Release date: January 30, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Alexander: The Making of a God

Alexander, King of the ancient Greek city of Macedon, is often regarded as one of history's finest and most effective military leaders. By the age of 30, he had built one of history's largest empires. This docudrama depicts Alexander the Great's life during his conquest of the Persian Empire through interviews and riveting reenactments. Mido Hamada and Buck Braithwaite play key roles in this English documentary drama.

Release date: January 31, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Choir

Follow the Detroit Youth Choir's children as they prepare for their most memorable concert. Experience the highs and lows of growing up in Detroit, as they navigate the hurdles of juggling family, school, and athletics while pursuing their aspirations of taking their abilities to the next level and performing on one of the world's biggest stages. Rudy Valdez directs this English-language documentary series.

Release date: January 31, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Nights of the Apocalypse

As a prophecy of disaster unfolds in the tranquil kingdom of Britannia, a pure-hearted child embarks on a mission of discovery—and vengeance. According to the prophecy, a new generation of explorers will unite to transform the world. But will they be beneficial or destructive? Shou Komura, Aino Shinna, and Kanna Nakamura portray key characters in this Japanese sci-fi animation.

Release date: February 1, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mr and Mrs Smith

Two lonely individuals obtain positions with a mysterious spy outfit that promises a beautiful life of espionage, luxury, global travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. Is there a catch? In an arranged marriage, Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith take on new identities. John and Jane, who are now married, face a high-risk mission each week, as well as a new relationship milestone. Their difficult cover story becomes much more complicated when they develop genuine feelings for each other. Which is riskier: espionage or marriage? Donald Grover and Maya Erskine star in this English crime action drama.

Release date: February 2, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Miss Perfect

A management consultant's life takes a turn during the COVID-19 epidemic, and a cat-and-mouse game develops once her identity is misplaced. Her obsessive cleanliness leads to her being mistaken for a maid. Chaos ensues when she starts a new job. Vishvak Khanderao directs this Telugu comedy web series, starring Lavanya Tripathi and Abhijeet Duddala in key roles.

Release date: February 2, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar