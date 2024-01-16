Top 5 Hollywood Sitcoms to Watch on Netflix



Among the main streaming services, Netflix stands out for its well-known creation of suspenseful dramas, chilling documentaries, and thrilling thrillers. However, nestled within its extensive library of entertainment is an astounding selection of sitcoms. With the abundance of options available, viewers may easily feel overwhelmed when choosing what to watch. To solve this problem, we've compiled a list of must-watch Netflix sitcoms that should be on your binge-watching list.

Never Have I Ever

Traditionally, teen-focused television has predominantly focused on white youths, but 'Never Have I Ever' is poised to upend this established convention. Devi Vishwakumar, portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the series, embarks on a quest to rebuild her life after the painful death of her father. She intends to thoroughly immerse herself in the high school experience, including the boyfriend-hunting process. However, this turns out to be no easy feat. The show offers a completely different viewpoint on her adolescent life, making it fascinating. It takes a novel and distinctive approach to the high school story.

Derry Girls

Ensemble sitcoms usually center on a family, a group of friends, or the workplace. "Derry Girls" belongs to the latter genre, focusing on a group of teenage Catholic girls and one English guy who lived in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, a time when "The Troubles" was a political war. Despite these difficult moments, being a teenager doesn't stop, and humor is still very much alive and well.

Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld plays a stand-up comedian living in the bustling metropolis of New York City in the television series "Seinfeld." His peculiar group of pals complicates his life even more as they support him in pondering the most perplexing—though frequently trivial—questions in existence. The show explores the challenges faced by young adults as they navigate the intricacies of love, life, and a variety of job options, emphasizing how important these circumstances are right now, even though they may seem unimportant in the big picture.

The Good Place

This high-concept comedy is a must-watch if you enjoy your sitcom with a dash of moral philosophy. It is set in what seems to be a beautiful afterlife and raises important questions about the worth of paradise while one is suffering from severe impostor syndrome. Is it even possible to better oneself after death, and should one even try? Oh, and I should also mention that this show is genuinely funny. You can be sure it provides both humour and insight.

Grace And Frankie

When two women of a certain age discover that their husbands have been having an affair for decades and decide to file for divorce, what happens? Heartbreak, hilarious antics, and, perhaps surprisingly, a string of business endeavors are the eventual results. The family sitcom that Netflix produced is a delightful watch, with a gripping story and a lighthearted touch.