Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic Day Offer

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers plenty of additional benefits with the Rs 2999 plan under the Republic Day offer. The Rs 2999 plan always gets some or the other form of benefits whenever an occasion is around. For example, with the Rs 2999 plan, Jio offered the new year offer wherein customers recharging with the plan were getting 24 days of extra service. Right now, with the Rs 2999, customers will be getting the Republic Day 2024 offer. Note that the offer will stay between Jan 15 to Jan 31, 2024. After that, it will be removed.









Let's take a look at all the benefits.

Reliance Jio Republic Day Offer with Rs 2999 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 2999 plan will come with 2.5GB of daily data, 365 days of service validity, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There will be unlimited 5G data bundled as well. As part of the offer, there are additional benefits. Customers will get brand offers from Ajio, Tira, Ixigo, Swiggy, and Reliance Digital.

With Ajio, customers will get a coupon of Rs 500 off for shopping above Rs 2499. With Tira, there will be a 30% discount coupon for when the customer is shopping for products of Rs 1000 or more. There will also be a Rs 1500 discount for booking flight tickets on Ixigo. With Swiggy, customers will get two Rs 125 worth of discount coupons. With Reliance Digital, there will be a 10% off on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000.

Once the customer recharges with the Rs 2999 plan, the coupons will be posted in the customer's MyJio account. The codes can be copied and applied to the respective partner apps/websites. The detailed instructions for partner coupons are provided in the MyJio app. Note that each coupon is subject to expiry, and the validity of each coupon is available in the FAQ/TNC document.