Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic Day Offer

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 2999 plan will come with 2.5GB of daily data, 365 days of service validity, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There will be unlimited 5G data bundled as well. As part of the offer, there are additional benefits. Customers will get brand offers from Ajio, Tira, Ixigo, Swiggy, and Reliance Digital.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers plenty of additional benefits with the Rs 2999 plan under the Republic Day offer.
  • The Rs 2999 plan always gets some or the other form of benefits whenever an occasion is around.
  • Note that the offer will stay between Jan 15 to Jan 31, 2024. After that, it will be removed.

Follow Us

jio is offering ajio swiggy and more

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers plenty of additional benefits with the Rs 2999 plan under the Republic Day offer. The Rs 2999 plan always gets some or the other form of benefits whenever an occasion is around. For example, with the Rs 2999 plan, Jio offered the new year offer wherein customers recharging with the plan were getting 24 days of extra service. Right now, with the Rs 2999, customers will be getting the Republic Day 2024 offer. Note that the offer will stay between Jan 15 to Jan 31, 2024. After that, it will be removed.




Let's take a look at all the benefits.

Read More - Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At Least

Reliance Jio Republic Day Offer with Rs 2999 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 2999 plan will come with 2.5GB of daily data, 365 days of service validity, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There will be unlimited 5G data bundled as well. As part of the offer, there are additional benefits. Customers will get brand offers from Ajio, Tira, Ixigo, Swiggy, and Reliance Digital.

With Ajio, customers will get a coupon of Rs 500 off for shopping above Rs 2499. With Tira, there will be a 30% discount coupon for when the customer is shopping for products of Rs 1000 or more. There will also be a Rs 1500 discount for booking flight tickets on Ixigo. With Swiggy, customers will get two Rs 125 worth of discount coupons. With Reliance Digital, there will be a 10% off on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000.

Read More - Gujarat is Completely 5G Enabled: Mukesh Ambani

Once the customer recharges with the Rs 2999 plan, the coupons will be posted in the customer's MyJio account. The codes can be copied and applied to the respective partner apps/websites. The detailed instructions for partner coupons are provided in the MyJio app. Note that each coupon is subject to expiry, and the validity of each coupon is available in the FAQ/TNC document.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Recently,There was Airshow held in Mumbai and massive crowds have gathered at Marine lines ,Mumbai Jio’s Network 4G or 5G…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Guri :

I'm actually waiting for the free offer to end as then all the freeloaders will go and the speed will…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Faraz :

Who design these tarrifs 288 is good enough plan if network is okay. But 91 plan don't make sense at…

BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

rahul_yadav :

Thanks for the credit ? ? ?

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, The reporting standards in a company is not like what you think. If we are doing yearly recharge for…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments