Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At Least

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, doesn't charge users any extra money for using 5G. If the user is recharging with the Rs 239 plan or a plan of higher denomination/price, then the 5G Welcome Offer is extended to the customer as a bonus. If you have a 5G phone and live under Jio's 5G coverage, then you can take advantage of this offer from the telecom operator. Many customers were afraid at the end of 2023 whether Jio's free 5G offer would continue for another year or not. Well, it is now confirmed that it will be available at least till 2024 or even early 2025.









Here's what you must know though.

Jio's 5G Offer, When Will it End

A TelecomTalk reader named Rahul Yadav shared the screenshot of his recharge with the prepaid plan worth Rs 2999. From the screenshot, it can easily be seen that the unlimited 5G data pack that is offered to the customer is valid till Jan 9, 2025.

There's one thing, however, that is unclear. Jio can always retract the unlimited 5G data offer. But if you recharge right now, it seems like you will continue to get the unlimited 5G data offer from the telco. Maybe in the future, the company might remove the offer, but users who have already recharged will continue to get unlimited 5G data, that much can be confirmed from the screenshot.

The unlimited 5G data offer is both for prepaid and postpaid customers. Users recharging with the 365 days plans of Jio won't have to worry about mobile data for at least a year as they will get truly unlimited 5G data offer from the telco until 2025. It is not surprising that Jio is not planning to charge mobile customers for 5G just yet. This is because there are no decent use cases for customers which will propel them to pay extra for 5G.