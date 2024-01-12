Yotta Launches G1 Data centre in GIFT City, Gujarat



Part of the Hiranandani Group, Yotta Data Services has launched its new cloud data centre, G1, in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. Yotta announced at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit that its new state-of-the-art data centre facility is ready for service (RFS), marking its entry into Gujarat. Yotta G1 is the company's first facility in Gujarat and the fifth data centre facility in the country, joining the other four large operational data centres, two of which, in Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida, are part of hyperscale campuses. Yotta G1 is located inside the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) zone of Gandhinagar's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city).

Yotta G1 Data centre

According to the company, the data centre has a capacity of over 350 racks and 2 MW of IT capacity, which can be scaled further as per demand. The facility is designed to meet the demanding digital needs of its customers, located within GIFT City or anywhere in the world.

Additionally, the G1 facility can operate for large global customers for colocation, cloud computing, and storage functions, and as a potential data embassy, whereby their data stored is subject to the laws and regulations of their home country, thus allowing them to maintain sovereignty over their data, even when stored in India.

IFSC Advantage

Being in the IFSC provides the data centre distinct advantages like free foreign exchange convertibility, a liberalised regulatory environment, and business-friendly policies. It also helps enterprises adhere to IFSC's compliance requirements, including being mandated to host their data within the IFSC zone.

Commenting on the announcement, Yotta Data Services said, "The state of Gujarat, with GIFT City, has been at the forefront of providing a viable and sustainable platform for global businesses to set up base in India. The setting up of the IFSC zone is a further testament to their vision for financial services companies. We are proud to support this vision of the Gujarat government with a state-of-the-art data centre within the IFSC zone, providing the latest and best in cutting-edge technologies to help businesses set up and scale their businesses while also adhering to all regulatory requirements."

Yotta's Infrastructure

The G1 announcement follows Yotta's recent launch of cloud services - Shakti Cloud and Yntraa Cloud - powered by NVIDIA's GPUs, providing cutting-edge AI-HPC supercomputing and a truly indigenous hyperscale cloud platform.

Yotta operates its cloud data centres at its hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi). The company is also developing a Hyperscale Data Center Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which will house two hyperscale data center buildings, featuring 4800 racks and 28.8 MW IT power capacity. The facility is slated to go live with the first data centre building in Q3 of FY2024.