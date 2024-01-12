Netflix India Plan Details: January 2024 Edition



Netflix is a popular streaming service available in India, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content. Netflix in India has been known for its diverse content library, including regional and international titles. Thanks to high-speed wireless internet and Unlimited 5G Data benefits, if you are excited about the content offering on Netflix India this New Year 2024 and are looking to explore the plans offered by the OTT Giant, you have come to the right place. Whether you're using a smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, you can find a subscription plan from Netflix India.

If your broadband or wireless subscription doesn't come bundled with a Netflix subscription, worry not; Netflix offers a range of subscription plans suitable for every pocket and usage need. From Mobile Plans to 4K Streaming Plans, Netflix has various subscription options available as of January 2024. Let's check out the available Netflix India plans so that you can subscribe and stream to your heart's content.

Netflix Subscription Plans as of January 2024

Netflix India offers four subscription plans: Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium options, each available at varying price points and features to cater to diverse preferences and requirements. Netflix India provides a "No commitments, cancel anytime" experience, offering everything on Netflix for one price without ads or extra fees. Please note that only people who live with you may use your account. So, check out the available plans, select the subscription that suits you, and begin your streaming experience with Netflix in January 2024.

Netflix Mobile Plan

The Netflix Mobile subscription plan costs Rs 149 per month, allowing users to stream on a single mobile or tablet device in standard definition (SD) 480p quality. With this plan, you can watch on one device at the same time in your household. Likewise, content can be downloaded on one device only.

Netflix Basic Plan

The Netflix Basic subscription plan costs Rs 199 per month and allows users to stream on a single mobile, tablet, computer, or smart TV device in High definition (HD) 720p quality. Moreover, with the Basic and Mobile plans, you can watch on only one device at a time. Also, please note that only one device can watch at the same time in your household. Just like the Mobile plan, content can be downloaded only on one device with this plan.

Netflix Standard Plan

The Netflix Standard Subscription Plan costs Rs 499 per month and allows users to stream on up to two devices, including phones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs, at a time in Full High definition (Full HD) 1080p quality. Two devices can stream content simultaneously at the same time in a household, and content can be downloaded on two devices under the Standard Plan.

Netflix Premium Plan

The Netflix Premium Subscription Plan costs Rs 649 per month and is the highest plan available from Netflix India, allowing customers to watch Ultra High Definition (4K+HDR) content on four simultaneous screens at a time, including phones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Four devices in your household can watch at the same time, while six devices can download content under this plan.

Netflix constantly updates its content library with new releases and originals, and users can download shows and movies for offline viewing on compatible devices. Please note that HD, Full HD, Ultra HD, and HDR content are subject to your internet service and device capability, and not all content is available in all streaming resolutions.

If your internet subscription doesn't come with a Netflix subscription benefit, you can opt for one based on your usage, subscribe, and start streaming the content. Netflix is renowned for its personalised recommendations tailored just for you, included in your chosen plan. Customers also have the option to modify or terminate their subscription plan whenever they wish.