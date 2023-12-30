Top English Netflix Titles to Watch in 2023

It's that time of year again when we reflect on the titles released throughout the year. Whether theatrical or OTT releases, audiences had access to a diverse array of content in 2023. Before we bid farewell to 2024, let's delve into some of the most compelling Netflix titles from this year.









Sex Education (Season 4)

The fourth and final season of Sex Education follows Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) embarking on a new adventure at Cavendish Sixth Form College. They navigate a blend of emotional highs, laughter, and nervousness while adjusting to their new college life. Created by Laurie Nunn, the series also features Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and others.

Never Have I Ever (Season 4)

The concluding season of Never Have I Ever, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, and others, premiered in June. This sitcom follows Devi (Ramakrishnan) through her high school years, offering a mix of relatability, comedy, and awkwardness. A fan favorite, the series delves into the adolescent drama of the beloved quirky Indian-American girl.

The Crown (Season 6)

Netflix's latest release is the final season of The Crown, divided into two parts with the first released in November and the second on Thursday. The series, starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Rufus Kampa, Fflyn Edwards, and others, presents a fictitious account of the British royal family.

Beckham

Beckham, a documentary based on English player David Beckham, was among the most popular debuts on the streaming giant this year. The director handpicked pivotal moments from the footballer's career, including insights into his life with singer-wife Victoria Beckham. Created by Fisher Stevens and premiered in October, the docuseries is a must-see for all football fans.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This prequel spin-off of Bridgerton, created by Shonda Rhimes, debuted in May. The limited historical series largely focuses on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz's rise to power in the late 18th century. The six-part series garnered favorable reviews globally, particularly in the United States, India, Canada, and Australia, and received multiple Emmy Award nominations.