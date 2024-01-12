NTT Launches New Data Center Campus in Noida, India



NTT has announced the launch of its new data center campus in Noida this week, along with the opening of its first data center. Spread across six acres, the new data centre campus, Noida 2, will support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load in two data centres. The first data centre delivered will support a 22.4 MW IT load with an area of 300,000 sq ft.

Facility Location

The campus is located in Noida's data centre corridor within the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and is carrier-neutral. It is interconnected with NTT's other data centre locations to ensure minimal latency and offers access to top-tier public cloud providers. Its advanced features include high levels of automation that monitor and optimize facility performance, as well as resources like power and water.

"India is a priority region in our global strategic roadmap for consistent capacity expansion in existing and new data centre markets," said NTT Global Data Centers. "With this new site, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure that can support the demands of our clients' digital transformation ambitions around the globe."

Seismic Resilience

NTT mentioned that it is the first data centre campus in India to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during significant seismic events.

With this launch, NTT's Global Data Centers division expanded its India footprint to more than 265 MW with 18 data centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. This includes the Mumbai 9 data centre, which recently went live at the company's Central Mumbai (Chandivali) campus, offering a combined capacity of over 3.1 million sq ft across interconnected campuses.

"The launch of our new campus in Noida is a significant milestone in our growth journey in India," said NTT GDC India. "Clients will now be able to access our trusted data centre services from an interconnected campus in North India."

Noida 1 Data Center

NTT also operates the Noida 1 Data Center, DEL 1, which provides 1.5 MW of critical IT load, according to the website.

NTT Global Data Centers mentioned that it employs advanced liquid cooling technologies, such as liquid immersion cooling and direct liquid cooling, ensuring clients can deploy the latest AI and high-performance computer platforms in its data centres.