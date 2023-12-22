NTT GDCJ and TEPCO Power Grid to Develop Data Centers in Tokyo, Japan

NTT GDCJ and TEPCO PG unite to establish a joint venture, aiming to develop 50 MW of IT capacity in Greater Tokyo's Inzai-Shiroi area by 2026.

Highlights

  • Partnership to form a new company for data center development.
  • Initial project targets 50 MW IT capacity in Inzai-Shiroi by 2026.
  • NTT Global Data Centers investing USD 12 billion for global expansion.

NTT Global Data Centers Japan (NTT GDCJ), a subsidiary of NTT DATA Group, and Tepco Power Grid (TEPCO PG) have agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) for the development of data centers in the Inzai-Shiroi area of Greater Tokyo, Japan. The first project will see the development of 50 MW of IT capacity in the area, set to commence once the new company is officially established in Spring 2024 and expected to be delivered by the second half of 2026.

Strategic Joint Venture

According to the official release, for the first project under this partnership, the joint venture will acquire land in the Inzai-Shiroi area to build data centers with a total planned IT load of 50 MW. NTT Global Data Centers, the parent company, is investing around USD 12 billion over the next five years to expand and upgrade its global data center business.

The official statement highlights that this partnership is part of the broader NTT Global Data Centers strategy to expand its data center presence in Japan and continue serving data center clients globally.

Global Expansion

According to Tepco Group's fourth comprehensive special business plan, the company aims to improve the efficiency and sustainability of power generation and transmission by fostering the development of data centers and other facilities in collaboration with local communities.

The two companies aspire to develop an advanced data center model that enhances the digitalisation of society and addresses carbon neutrality issues. This will be achieved by leveraging expertise in data processing technology and building and managing globally standardised data centers.

