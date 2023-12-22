Airtel CEO Talks about Tariff Hike, 5G Monetisation and More

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vittal laid out the factors apart from just price jumps that will help Airtel in increasing ARPU. He said that there are many feature phone users, and as soon as they shift to a smartphone, the ARPU will grow significantly. Then, the conversion of prepaid users to postpaid will aid in boosting ARPU.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel's CEO, Gopal Vittal, has made his stance clear on 5G monetisation and tariff hikes.
  • Airtel doesn't mind taking the first step to raise tariffs, it is something that the telco has said time and again.
  • When it comes to 5G monetisation, there's of course confusion in the industry.

Follow Us

airtel ceo talks about tariff hike 5g

Bharti Airtel's CEO, Gopal Vittal, has made his stance clear on 5G monetisation and tariff hikes. Airtel doesn't mind taking the first step to raise tariffs, it is something that the telco has said time and again. When it comes to 5G monetisation, there's of course confusion in the industry. This is because of the lack of 5G applications. Why would a user pay anything extra for 5G?

Read More - Airtel CEO Hails Telecom Bill 2023 as Progressive and Forward Looking

Is Airtel Ready to Hike Tariffs?

Talking to ET, Vittal said that at the right point, Airtel is ready to take the first step in the industry to hike tariffs. In case it doesn't work out and others don't follow, then Airtel can always roll back the prices. But the telco isn't planning on a big hike. It has already achieved its short-term ARPU (average revenue per user) goal of Rs 200. Now the next goal for Airtel is reaching Rs 300. But that won't happen in one or two jumps.

Explaining this, Vittal told the publication that they can't make big jumps in prices because the customer might not be able to absorb it. Thus, even to reach the Rs 250 ARPU figure, Airtel would take two or three price jumps, he said.

Vittal laid out the factors apart from just price jumps that will help Airtel in increasing ARPU. He said that there are many feature phone users, and as soon as they shift to a smartphone, the ARPU will grow significantly. Then, the conversion of prepaid users to postpaid will aid in boosting ARPU. Airtel also has Airtel Black service, which is the convergence of multiple services, which Vittal believes is the ultimate way to boost ARPU.

Read More - Telecom Bill 2023: Here’s What the Industry is Saying About it

What About 5G Monetisation?

Talking to the publication, Vittal kept his stance clear. Airtel doesn't see any point in charging extra for 5G or having separate 5G plans. He said that 5G applications are still missing in the market. The ecosystem needs to punch its weight and create more use cases of 5G apart from 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) for the customers.

Vittal did mention that they are trying robotics and more with 5G, but still, its use cases are pretty limited.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jatinder Pal Singh :

Bsnl 4g live in Kurukshetra, Haryana on 22/12/2023Only internet working Calls not working

BSNL is Providing 99% of SBI Branches in India with…

Krishn :

Yes jio 4G is unusable. Here I can use jio only because it's 5G is available.

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Krishn :

I too thought once to shift in Vi but customer care team confirmed that queueing of plan is not allowed…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

. :

jio is actually called the snails network

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

rahul_yadav :

Choose a Telecom Operator that best in your area or where you spend most of your time, as no operator…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments