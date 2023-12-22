Vi Launches Rs 3199 Yearly Plan Bundled With Amazon Prime Video



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new annual prepaid plan priced at Rs 3,199, bundling an Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription. The OTT telco said this marks the first time the Prime Video benefit is included with Vi's recharges for its prepaid customers, providing both connectivity and entertainment. The telco claims to be the only provider offering as many benefits built into an annual plan at the lowest tariff in the category, priced at Rs 3,199.

Vi's Rs 3,199 Annual Plan

Vi's Rs 3,199 prepaid recharge plan provides subscribers with unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day (totalling 730GB of data for the entire year), and 100 SMS per day, all valid for 365 days. The plan also features additional perks like the "Binge all Night" benefit, providing unlimited internet from 12 am to 6 am without deducting from the data pack, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offering up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost, claimable via the Vi App.

Entertainment Bundle

Vi emphasises that customers can enjoy a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with the bundled data included in the plan, allowing users to enjoy entertainment on the go.

Other OTT Plans

According to Vi, the launch of the Rs 3,199 yearly plan strengthens its existing OTT plan portfolio, which includes Rs 3,099, Rs 903, Rs 902, and Rs 901 recharge plans offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Sony LIV Premium Mobile, SUN NXT (TV + Mobile), and Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscriptions, respectively.

Connectivity at Surat Diamond Bourse

In addition, Vodafone Idea announced on Thursday that it has installed in-building sites at the recently inaugurated Surat Diamond Bourse, set to host over 4,000 offices. This infrastructure ensures 24x7 network connectivity for the seamless operation of a facility of this magnitude, guaranteeing coverage within the premises.