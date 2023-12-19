Vi Partners With Gameloft to Bring Hyper-Casual Games to Vi App



Vi has joined forces with mobile video game developer Gameloft. This collaboration aims to offer Vi users a diverse range of hyper-casual games spanning genres such as action, adventure, sports, racing, and more through Vi Games on the Vi App. In an official release, Vi said its customers can now enjoy access to Gameloft originals and popular titles like Danger Dash, Block Breaker Unlimited, Ludi Bubbles, Asphalt Retro, and many others at no additional cost.

Seamless Gaming Experience on Vi App

Vi customers can explore this gaming extravaganza by navigating to the Vi Games section on the Vi App. The Gameloft options on Vi Games reportedly have a fresh and user-friendly interface, incorporating state-of-the-art anti-fraud detection and security solutions for a secure gaming experience.

Free Gaming Access with Future Subscription Plans

The current gaming offerings to Vi subscribers come at no cost. Vi said it has plans to introduce a subscription-based service, Arena, a tournament-led offering from Gameloft, shortly.