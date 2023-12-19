Vi Partners With Gameloft to Bring Hyper-Casual Games to Vi App

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Vi collaborates with Gameloft to offer a diverse range of hyper-casual games to Vi App users at no extra cost.

Highlights

  • Vi users can explore Gameloft originals and popular titles for free.
  • Introduces Fresh and user-friendly interface with advanced security features.
  • Plans to introduce a subscription-based service, Arena, for a more enhanced gaming experience.

Follow Us

Vi Partners With Gameloft to Bring Hyper-Casual Games to Vi App
Vi has joined forces with mobile video game developer Gameloft. This collaboration aims to offer Vi users a diverse range of hyper-casual games spanning genres such as action, adventure, sports, racing, and more through Vi Games on the Vi App. In an official release, Vi said its customers can now enjoy access to Gameloft originals and popular titles like Danger Dash, Block Breaker Unlimited, Ludi Bubbles, Asphalt Retro, and many others at no additional cost.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Showcases 5G-Enabled Solutions at IMC2023

Seamless Gaming Experience on Vi App

Vi customers can explore this gaming extravaganza by navigating to the Vi Games section on the Vi App. The Gameloft options on Vi Games reportedly have a fresh and user-friendly interface, incorporating state-of-the-art anti-fraud detection and security solutions for a secure gaming experience.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Partners With Job Hai to Integrate Job Search on Vi App

Free Gaming Access with Future Subscription Plans

The current gaming offerings to Vi subscribers come at no cost. Vi said it has plans to introduce a subscription-based service, Arena, a tournament-led offering from Gameloft, shortly.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Move to which operator? There is hardly any viable option left.

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Rupesh :

As far as I understand, AGR dues will never be waived off and in case of Vi it is already…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Faraz :

Gov has taken equity in Vi shares equivalent to AGR dues. So that part of debt is already resolved. Currently…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Amit Madan :

I am sorry to say but V! will never get funding. I believe they will fine bankruptcy, then Adani or…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

shivraj roy :

Hmm a new player could the market maybe?

Vi Looking to Raise Up to Rs 12000 Crore via…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments