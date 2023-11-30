Vodafone Idea Partners With Job Hai to Integrate Job Search on Vi App



Vodafone Idea (Vi) is collaborating with Job Hai, a blue-collar recruitment platform and a subsidiary of Info Edge (India), to integrate Job Hai with Vi Jobs and Education on the Vi App, thereby increasing the reach of job seekers to opportunities for the youth. The official release notes that Job Hai currently has over lakhs of listed vacancies from tier 1 and tier 2 cities such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kochi, Pune, and Nagpur.

Vodafone Idea said with Job Hai's integration with the Vi App, candidates will gain early access to newly listed jobs, higher visibility to potential employers, and a broader range of recruiters.

The collaboration will also enable job seekers to schedule interviews with employers within just 2 days of applying for a job. Candidates will also be able to communicate directly with recruiters to initiate the interview process, said Vi.

Roushan Bharti, Business Head of Job Hai, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are dedicated to providing the best opportunities for blue-collar workers across India. Through this collaboration, we hope to empower people to find a job that is fit for them and that they are fit for. By leveraging the combined resources and networks of both platforms, candidates will attract the attention of a wider range of recruiters, thereby improving their chances of being noticed by the right employers."

Additionally, through this partnership with Job Hai, Vi mentions that its users can enjoy exclusive benefits such as 30 minutes of early access to newly listed jobs for eligible candidates, double visibility to recruiters, the ability to schedule interviews within 2 days for a quick resolution to job searches, and real-time tracking of job application status, along with direct communication with recruiters to initiate the interview process.

Job Hai reportedly offers local jobs under 45 broad categories across over 50 cities. The job profiles range from Telecaller, Sales, Business Development, Back Office, Graphic Designer, Delivery, Security Guard, etc. Job Hai is available in 10 vernacular languages, and Vi prepaid users can look for jobs within their locality in their city of choice through this integration.