Vodafone Idea CEO Hails 2023 Telecom Bill’s Forward-Looking Provisions

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The Bill carries several forward-looking provisions that will help deliver the benefits of digital connectivity to all our citizens, said Vodafone Idea CEO.

Highlights

  • Recognition of telecom as critical infrastructure for heightened security.
  • Equal responsibility placed on users for national security.
  • Government's move to eliminate outdated telecom laws.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Hails 2023 Telecom Bill's Forward-Looking Provisions
Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom operator, said that the Telecommunications Bill of 2023, tabled in Parliament, represents a watershed moment in the telecom reform process and reaffirms the commitment of the Government to provide Indian telecom with a future-fit framework that helps achieve the growth aspirations of new India.

Also Read: Vi Partners With Gameloft to Bring Hyper-Casual Games to Vi App

"The Bill carries several forward-looking provisions that will help deliver the benefits of digital connectivity to all our citizens. We warmly welcome the rationalisation of penalties and the legal enforceability of right of way provisions, a long-standing request of the industry," said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea.

Moondra added, "Security of telecom networks is paramount, and the Bill recognises telecom as critical infrastructure and prescribes punitive consequences for those who damage it. By highlighting the duties of users, the Bill puts equal responsibility on consumers to meet the requirements of national security."

Also Read: DIPA Welcomes Overhaul as Telecom Bill Promises State Uniformity in RoW

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Telecommunication Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, aiming to eliminate three archaic laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Move to which operator? There is hardly any viable option left.

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Rupesh :

As far as I understand, AGR dues will never be waived off and in case of Vi it is already…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Faraz :

Gov has taken equity in Vi shares equivalent to AGR dues. So that part of debt is already resolved. Currently…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Amit Madan :

I am sorry to say but V! will never get funding. I believe they will fine bankruptcy, then Adani or…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

shivraj roy :

Hmm a new player could the market maybe?

Vi Looking to Raise Up to Rs 12000 Crore via…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments