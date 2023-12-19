AIFISPA Applauds Telecommunications Bill 2023 for Promoting Digital Connectivity

India's fixed broadband providers hail the Telecommunications Bill 2023 as a game-changer for the digital economy, praising its focus on national security, industry needs, and faster broadband rollout.

Highlights

  • AIFISPA supports the Telecommunications Bill 2023 presented in Lok Sabha.
  • Acknowledges the bill's forward-looking approach and contemporary relevance.
  • Inclusion of key features like non-discriminatory Right of Way.

AIFISPA Applauds Telecommunications Bill 2023 for Promoting Digital Connectivity
The All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA) has expressed its support for the recently introduced Telecommunications Bill 2023. Presented in the Lok Sabha on December 18th, 2023, by Communications Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, this bill aims to overhaul the outdated Indian Telegraph Act, which has governed the telecom sector for 138 years.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea CEO Hails 2023 Telecom Bill’s Forward-Looking Provisions

Digital Economy Backbone

India's digital economy, accounting for more than 15 percent of India's GDP, according to AIFISPA, has been growing at over 15 percent over the past decade, and the telecommunications industry serves as the backbone of the digital economy. The association said the Telecom Bill 2023 is a step in the right direction, addressing the needs of the industry and stakeholders.

Commenting on the draft bill, Sunil Yajaman, President of AIFISPA stated, "This draft bill is forward-looking and is contemporary for the current times. The bill accords highest priority to national interests and digital security while promoting and recognizing the needs of the industry today. AIFISPA is confident that the government will encourage fixed broadband service providers through license fee exemption aligning with these impactful telecom policy interventions."

Also Read: DIPA Welcomes Overhaul as Telecom Bill Promises State Uniformity in RoW

Non-Discriminatory RoW

AIFISPA acknowledges that the draft Telecommunications Bill 2023 includes key features, such as granting providers a non-discriminatory, non-exclusive right of way (RoW). AIFISPA expresses that this provision is poised to enhance faster connectivity and last-mile deployments, thereby improving high-speed fixed broadband access for the general public.

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), also expressed the telecom infrastructure industry's support for the proposed legislation, addressing key issues, bringing much-needed uniformity in Right of Way (RoW) rules and regulations across states, as well as setting standardised rates.

AIFISPA said it remains committed to collaborating with the Government in advancing the digital economy and enhancing the country's connectivity. The draft telecom bill signifies a positive stride in the right direction.

