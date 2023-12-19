India Enters Ookla’s List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G Download Speed

Indian telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio can be proud of the work and milestones they have achieved with 5G in just over a year. Ookla, a global speedtest intelligence company has published its recent report highlighting the 5G performance of different countries. India has entered its list of the top 10 'fastest countries for median 5G download speed' in Q3 2023. Take a look at the image below to understand how different countries performed.

Even though India is in the 10th position, it is still a decent feat for the country as the 5G rollout in India started in late 2022. As per Ookla's data, India's median 5G download speed was 312.26 Mbps, which is decent. The country at the top of the list was the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a median 5G download speed of 592.01 Mbps and at the second rank was South Korea with 507.59 Mbps.

Ookla said that as per its analysis, amongst the early adopters, countries in Asia Pacific have outperformed major European markets in the 5G performance.

"The country’s (India) climb of 72 places on the Speedtest Global Index™ between September 2022 and August 2023 is primarily credited to the launch of 5G. Following a 5G spectrum auction in India, operators have successfully addressed network congestion issues by offloading 4G traffic onto 5G networks," said Ookla.

5G Users More Loyal to Operators

Ookla said that 5G users are more likely to recommend their current operator to other people than 4G LTE users, meaning they are more loyal to their operators. Thus, rolling out 5G at an early stage is a boost for Jio and Airtel in India to keep subscribers long-term in their networks. As 5G launches in more places in India, and more users start using 5G, the median 5G download speed could go up or even down depending on the quality of services provided by the operators.

Both Airtel and Jio are trying to complete the launch of their 5G networks in record time globally.