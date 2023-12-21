Vi Ensures Seamless Connectivity at Surat Diamond Bourse



Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it has installed in-building sites at the recently inaugurated Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest center for the international diamond and jewellery business. The Bourse is set to host over 4,000 offices, projecting an annual business worth over Rs 2 lakh crores.

Vodafone Idea said recognising the importance of 24x7 network connectivity for the seamless operation of an infrastructure of this magnitude, the company has taken proactive measures to ensure optimal coverage within the premises. The deployment of in-building sites guarantees that business units within the Bourse experience uninterrupted network connectivity.

Sukanta Das, Cluster Business Head - Gujarat, Vodafone Idea, commented on this initiative, said, "At Vi, we use the power of technology to enhance our customers' lives - through ubiquitous presence and connectivity to match the fast-paced business environment. As a brand that has always kept customer needs at the forefront of everything we do, we took the lead to become the first and only telecom operator to install In-Building sites at the Surat Diamond Exchange, the world's largest center for diamond business."

"Vi customers working from the bourse can now experience seamless network connectivity at all hours. In the near future, we plan to add more sites to further strengthen the network within the premises," he added.

