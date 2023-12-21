Vi Ensures Seamless Connectivity at Surat Diamond Bourse

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Vodafone Idea installs in-building sites at Surat Diamond Bourse for seamless connectivity, catering to over 4,000 offices.

Highlights

  • Vi's in-building sites cater to the Surat Diamond Bourse, the global epicenter for the diamond and jewelry business.
  • The installation aims to provide uninterrupted network connectivity to over 4,000 offices.
  • Vi's initiative addresses the need for 24x7 network connectivity.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it has installed in-building sites at the recently inaugurated Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest center for the international diamond and jewellery business. The Bourse is set to host over 4,000 offices, projecting an annual business worth over Rs 2 lakh crores.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea CEO Hails 2023 Telecom Bill’s Forward-Looking Provisions

Vodafone Idea said recognising the importance of 24x7 network connectivity for the seamless operation of an infrastructure of this magnitude, the company has taken proactive measures to ensure optimal coverage within the premises. The deployment of in-building sites guarantees that business units within the Bourse experience uninterrupted network connectivity.

Sukanta Das, Cluster Business Head - Gujarat, Vodafone Idea, commented on this initiative, said, "At Vi, we use the power of technology to enhance our customers' lives - through ubiquitous presence and connectivity to match the fast-paced business environment. As a brand that has always kept customer needs at the forefront of everything we do, we took the lead to become the first and only telecom operator to install In-Building sites at the Surat Diamond Exchange, the world's largest center for diamond business."

Also Read: Vi Partners With Gameloft to Bring Hyper-Casual Games to Vi App

"Vi customers working from the bourse can now experience seamless network connectivity at all hours. In the near future, we plan to add more sites to further strengthen the network within the premises," he added.

With this development, Vi users can experience seamless network connectivity at the Surat Diamond Bourse.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

