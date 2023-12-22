OPPO A59 5G Launched in India: Check this Affordable 5G Phone

OPPO A59 5G was launched in India on Friday. The new affordable 5G phone from OPPO brings a lot of value for the customers. It has a large display with high-refresh-rate support and a large battery. The device will be available soon in the Indian market. Do you want to know what's interesting about this device? It comes with features of OPPO called 36-Month Fluency Protection and 300% Ultra Volume mode. It is something that you won't get with other smartphones. Let's dive into the price and specifications of the smartphone.

OPPO A59 5G Specifications

The OPPO A59 5G comes with a large display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 720nits peak brightness. There's a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging. OPPO has used AI to elongate the life cycle of the battery. While charging, the device would intelligently stop at 80% and would resume whenever needed. There's also an enhanced night charging mode which charges the device very slowly.

OPPO A59 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone carries a rating of IP54. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

OPPO A59 5G Price

The OPPO A59 5G will be available in two memory variants: 4GB + 128GB for Rs 14,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 16,999. It will go on sale from 25th December at 11 AM. The device has launched in two colours - Silk Gold and Starry Black.

As part of the launch offer, the customers can avail of a cashback for Rs 1500 if they are making the purchase from SBI cards, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, AU Finance Bank, or One Card. To avail of the cashback, the phone needs to be purchased from the OPPO Store or a mainline OPPO physical store.