Involta to Expand Tucson Data Center Capacity in Arizona to Fuel Tech Growth



US data center operator Involta this week announced that it is expanding its Tucson facility in Arizona in response to the escalating demand for data center infrastructure amid the surge in artificial intelligence and enterprise edge requirements. The company said the third-generation facility, spanning over 38,000 square feet, will see its capacity boosted to 1.0 MW, providing local enterprises in Tucson's burgeoning tech hub with the scalability needed for rapid growth and optimisation of digital and AI initiatives.

Also Read: Scala Data Centers Launches HyperEdge Facility in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Tucson Market

Tucson considered a key secondary market, has witnessed a rise in both local enterprises and healthcare organisations seeking secure and high-performance infrastructure solutions. With Arizona designated as a manufacturing hub, there is a critical need for increased data center capacity to support this evolving landscape, said Involta.

Also Read: Penta Infra Starts Construction of 4.4 MW Data Center in Hamburg

"Our expansion in this key market provides colocation opportunities built to an enterprise's specifications and Involta's industry-leading standards to meet current and future demands," said Involta. "Tucson is highly desirable due to several factors, including tax incentives, investments in innovation and focus on increasing efficiencies to reduce power consumption."

"In today's fast-paced digital landscape, it's critical for organisations to scale quickly while remaining compliant and gaining access to the highest caliber of technology and expertise - and that's exactly what we provide, in addition to saving enterprises the expense associated with owning, operating and maintaining such a facility independently."

Also Read: Avacon and enviaM Collaborate to Build Data Center in Hannover, Germany

Tucson Internet Exchange (TUSIX)

According to the official release, in addition to facility expansion, Involta recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Tucson data center and launched the Tucson Internet Exchange (TUSIX), a not-for-profit initiative fostering local connectivity and collaboration.

"Our investment in Tucson is a cornerstone of our long-standing commitment to advancing technology and innovation throughout the Southwest region. Not only are we expanding our facility, but we are also bolstering our engagement across the ecosystem to empower generations to come and bridge the digital divide," added Involta.