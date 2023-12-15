Penta Infra Starts Construction of 4.4 MW Data Center in Hamburg



Penta Infra, a European colocation data center provider, has announced the commencement of construction for a new colocation data center in Hamburg. Reportedly, the new facility, scheduled for completion in early 2025, expands Penta Infra's data center capacity to meet the growing demands in Northern Germany.

Location and Expansion

Hamburg the port city in Northern Germany, is a key gateway to Western and Northern Europe and the Nordics, said the company. Penta Infra's decision to establish a new data center in this city aligns with its goal of creating a pan-European network of edge and core data centers.

Green Initiatives and Innovation

The Hamburg site will be developed to an IT capacity of 4.4 MW across 2,500 sqm of white space. Reportedly, the new state-of-the-art data center will incorporate the highest industry standards for energy efficiency, security, and redundancy. Penta Infra will focus on sustainability by utilising 100 percent renewable energy, integrating solar panels on the building's facade, and implementing heat reuse technology.

Direct Access to Hamburg Ecosystem

The new data center will be on the main fiber backbones and is integrated in the existing campus, allowing customers to directly tap into the Hamburg ecosystem from day one, according to the company.

Penta Infra, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Hamburg is more than just a city of trade; to us, it symbolizes a balance between robust economic activity and environmental awareness. This balance aligns perfectly with our mission to offer our current and future clients some of the most modern and sustainable data center facilities in Europe."

"Our decision to expand in Hamburg is also a testament to the considerable demand we've experienced from both existing and new customers. This new data center marks an exciting chapter in our ambition to expand our data center footprint throughout Europe."

Penta Infra

Penta Infra, founded in 2015, has grown its portfolio, with 11 strategically located data centers across Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Denmark. The Hamburg expansion underscores the company's dedication to delivering cutting-edge data center solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients throughout Europe.