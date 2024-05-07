Microsoft Acquires 48 Acre Land in Hyderabad to Build Data Center: Report

Microsoft, a US tech major, has acquired 48 acres of land in Hyderabad to build a data center. The land has been valued at Rs 267 crore. The land was purchased by Sai Balaji Developers, located in Ranga Reddy District. Microsoft will be developing one of the largest data centers in the region. According to an ET report, the location is about 40 kilometers outside from Hyderabad and the company has paid a premium to acquire the land for data center development.









It is worth noting that Microsoft has already been running a data center business in the country. It has data centers in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. These data centers have been operational for the last five years.

Read More - CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Third Upcoming Facility in Hyderabad

But this is not all, Microsoft has also acquired two additional land parcels in Hyderabad to expand its data center business. Microsoft has a 54-acre India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad apart from Noida and Hyderabad. IDC has played an important role in developing the technological offerings of Microsoft, such as Windows, Azure, Office, and Bing.

The government of India is welcoming investments from international players to build data centers in the country. Apart from Microsoft, many major data center players as well as tech companies have invested money to build new facilities and boost capacity. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and UP (Uttar Pradesh) have been in the focus with respect to getting investments for data centers. Maharashtra is also seeing investments in Pune and Mumbai region.

Read More - Equinix Inks Solar PPA With Sembcorp for Singapore Data Centers

Microsoft, being a major tech player, is likely going to invest further in the country in the future to build additional capacity for data center. Microsoft is also investing in building more data centers in Southeast Asia, including Thailand as it bets bigger on AI (artificial intelligence).