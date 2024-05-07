Microsoft Acquires 48 Acre Land in Hyderabad to Build Data Center: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

It is worth noting that Microsoft has already been running a data center business in the country. It has data centers in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. These data centers have been operational for the last five years. 

Highlights

  • Microsoft, a US tech major, has acquired 48 acres of land in Hyderabad to build a data center.
  • The land has been valued at Rs 267 crore.
  • The land was purchased by Sai Balaji Developers, located in Ranga Reddy District.

Follow Us

microsoft acquires 48 acre land in hyderabad

Microsoft, a US tech major, has acquired 48 acres of land in Hyderabad to build a data center. The land has been valued at Rs 267 crore. The land was purchased by Sai Balaji Developers, located in Ranga Reddy District. Microsoft will be developing one of the largest data centers in the region. According to an ET report, the location is about 40 kilometers outside from Hyderabad and the company has paid a premium to acquire the land for data center development.




It is worth noting that Microsoft has already been running a data center business in the country. It has data centers in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. These data centers have been operational for the last five years.

Read More - CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Third Upcoming Facility in Hyderabad

But this is not all, Microsoft has also acquired two additional land parcels in Hyderabad to expand its data center business. Microsoft has a 54-acre India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad apart from Noida and Hyderabad. IDC has played an important role in developing the technological offerings of Microsoft, such as Windows, Azure, Office, and Bing.

The government of India is welcoming investments from international players to build data centers in the country. Apart from Microsoft, many major data center players as well as tech companies have invested money to build new facilities and boost capacity. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and UP (Uttar Pradesh) have been in the focus with respect to getting investments for data centers. Maharashtra is also seeing investments in Pune and Mumbai region.

Read More - Equinix Inks Solar PPA With Sembcorp for Singapore Data Centers

Microsoft, being a major tech player, is likely going to invest further in the country in the future to build additional capacity for data center. Microsoft is also investing in building more data centers in Southeast Asia, including Thailand as it bets bigger on AI (artificial intelligence).

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vi should cap speed at around 70 or 80 Mbps during day & at night unlimited they may limit 30…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Shivraj Roy :

Thats true majority of the people i know use Jio or Airtel Hardly anyone uses Vi I use Vi because…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

TheAndroidFreak :

Hardly anyone uses Vi now. It's fastest network right now even with 40Mbps. Airtel has slowed down due to NSA…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Shivraj Roy :

Idk why vi has that 40mbps cap And second thing is that vi doesn’t offer volte or hd calling yet…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

pravesh78 :

Tanay JI , BSNL added 2.17 lakh New FTTH connections in March 24 not only 6203 as per your article.…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments