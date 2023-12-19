Etisalat by e& Trials Ultra-High-Speed 1.6 Tbps Optical Solution



Etisalat by e& announced the completion of the world's first 1.6 Tbps per wavelength trial on optical transport networks. Etisalat asserts that this technical achievement demonstrates its full readiness for transmission technologies toward a 100T network platform for hyperscale cloud computing, accelerating the 10 Giga UAE initiative that involves providing 10 Gbps connectivity to individuals, homes, and enterprises.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Selects Netcracker for Large-Scale BSS Transformation

Etisalat claims that the 1.6 Tbps per wavelength technology, tested in collaboration with Huawei, is part of its efforts to provide the most advanced and robust network in the UAE. The company positions this achievement as a milestone in the ultra-speed optical industry.

Etisalat by e&, stated, "We are committed to delivering a premium experience to our customers and are excited to bring this latest optical technology to the UAE. The 1.6 Tbps innovation is a result of our focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences. This is part of our network transformation journey to provide one of the fastest and energy-efficient connectivity for hyperscale computing while also surpassing customer expectations by providing a superior experience."

Also Read: Etisalat by e& and Ericsson Achieve 5G Downlink Speed of Over 13 Gbps

In an official release, Etisalat said the network now has the capability of 1.6 Tbps per wavelength on the data-center OSN 9800 Kepler platform. This enhancement will not only address the growing demand for capacity from cloud-based business services, enhanced 10G home broadband, and advanced 5G services but also reduce the per-Gbit power consumption by 65 percent, laying a solid foundation for modern digitalisation and an environment-friendly future.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6 GHz Band in 5G-Advanced Trial

According to the company, the speed of 1.6 Tbps per wavelength will help Etisalat by E& deliver the best-in-class optical network in the UAE. Additionally, together with Super C+L and CDC-F solutions, the company will be able to leap closer to a 100T optical network that can meet the advanced 5G mobile network demands of customers at any time.