Etisalat by e& and Ericsson Achieve 5G Downlink Speed of Over 13 Gbps



Ericsson and Etisalat by e& announced today that they have successfully achieved a 5G downlink speed of more than 13 gigabits per second (Gbps) at GITEX Global 2023. This achievement marks a milestone in the advancement of Etisalat by e&'s 5G network and its ability to deliver superior radio access network (RAN) capacity and enhanced user experiences.

Technology Behind the Achievement

Ericsson noted that the implementation is based on its 5G standalone (SA) solution that uses a combination of New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation (CA) software features to aggregate nine carrier components from mid-band and millimetre wave (mmWave) with a total bandwidth of 900 MegaHertz (MHz).

Specifically, Ericsson noted that its technology, including the RAN Processor 6651, made it possible to aggregate a 100 MHz carrier component in the mid-band with eight 100 MHz carrier components in the high-band. This led to a total 5G download capacity of more than 13 Gbps, which was distributed among two simultaneous 5G users during the testing activity.

Deployment Plans

Ericsson said the high data speeds achieved will help meet the rising demand for high-quality connectivity. This, in turn, will facilitate use cases such as cloud gaming with augmented and virtual reality experiences, fixed wireless access (FWA), advanced video streaming, industrial Internet of Things, and smart factories.

Etisalat by e& says, "We take pride in bringing the latest advancements in 5G technology to the UAE, achieving the highest 5G throughput of more than 13 Gbps over our commercial network. We are currently considering deploying this site model in areas with increased 5G capacity demands, including stadiums, sports and event venues, and metro stations."

Ericsson highlighted its long-standing partnership with Etisalat by e&, where both companies are working closely together to deliver a state-of-the-art 5G network.