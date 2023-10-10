Etisalat by e& Successfully Pilots 5G mmWave Deployment Over 10 Kilometres

Etisalat has successfully piloted the deployment of mmWave technology over a distance of 10 kilometers, laying the foundation for the commercialization of 5G private networks.

Highlights

  • 5G mmWave can deliver fiber-like user experience over wireless network.
  • Etisalat's pilot supports the use of 5G for fixed wireless access and 5G private networks.
  • Etisalat's achievement will accelerate the adoption of 5G private networks.

Etisalat by e& Successfully Pilots 5G mmWave Deployment Over 10 KilometresEtisalat by e& has announced that it has successfully piloted the deployment of mmWave technology over a distance of 10 kilometers, making it the first telecommunications company globally to achieve this milestone. With this achievement, Etisalat has laid the foundation for the commercialisation of 5G private networks.

A Global First in 5G Deployment

Etisalat said the implementation of 5G mmWave (FR2 only) network capability can be considered a global first in 5G deployment, operating exclusively on mmWave spectrum at 26 GHz over a 10-kilometer range, providing high-speed connectivity. This pilot project aims to address the growing demand from consumers and enterprises for a solution that meets the highest standards of data security and digitalization over a mobile network capable of handling large amounts of data.

Etisalat by e&, has stated, "This deployment represents our commitment to unlocking the full potential of the 5G network and pushing the boundaries to redefine the world of connectivity. It marks a significant milestone for 5G mmWave, especially given the exponential increase in data demand, which plays a pivotal role in expanding network capacity."

mmWave Technology

The term "mmWave spectrum" typically refers to spectrum frequencies above 24 GHz, capable of delivering extreme capacity, ultra-high throughput, and ultra-low latency.

According to the statement, this solution demonstrates the capability of 5G networks to facilitate uplink-heavy video streaming and real-time data transfer over specific geographical areas.

Private 5G Networks

This achievement will support the use of the 5G network for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers, enabling them to enjoy a fiber-like user experience over a wireless network. It will also facilitate the adoption of 5G private network technology in sectors such as oil and gas, public safety, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Etisalat said users will have complete control over their user data through on-premise hosted Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC).

