Tata Communications–Mobily Roaming Deal, E& UAE 10 Gbps Trials, Neterra–Starlink Partnership, and More



Telecom operators worldwide—Tata Communications, e& UAE, Globe, Neterra, Digicel, Chunghwa, Telekom Slovenije, Emitel, and One New Zealand—are driving innovation through 5G trials, satellite investments, OSS transformations, and rural network expansions. These developments underscore a global push toward enhanced connectivity, smarter infrastructure, and future-ready services.

Read on for a detailed look at how these telecom leaders are transforming connectivity, expanding reach, and shaping the future of global communications:

1. Tata Communications and Mobily Extend Roaming Partnership to Enhance Global Connectivity

Global communications technology provider Tata Communications and Mobily, a telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, have extended their Roaming Signalling partnership, to provide Mobily customers with seamless international roaming services worldwide. "This collaboration aims to enhance Mobily's international roaming services, ensuring seamless connectivity, superior service quality, and an enhanced customer experience worldwide," the companies said on April 7, 2025.

As part of the extended partnership, Mobily will integrate Tata Communications' advanced roaming monitoring and troubleshooting platform, RoamPulse, to enhance the performance and reliability of its international roaming operations. The solution offers real-time visibility, automated network diagnostics, and proactive issue resolution, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and reduced downtime for Mobily's customers.

"Our RoamPulse solution will equip Mobily with advanced monitoring and troubleshooting tools, ensuring seamless global connectivity, reduced downtime, and superior network optimisation. This partnership fortifies our commitment to drive technological advancements, ensuring world-class experience for our customers," said the Global Business Head of Voice and Mobility Services, Tata Communications.

The solution's data-driven capabilities are expected to not only streamline Mobily's operational processes but also unlock new revenue opportunities by providing an in-depth analysis of network traffic and customer usage patterns.

"By leveraging Tata Communications' expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, we are set to optimize our roaming operations, reduce manual efforts, and drive new revenue opportunities. This collaboration will provide our customers with an enhanced, hassle-free roaming experience, reinforcing our commitment to quality and excellence," added the Senior Vice President of Wholesale at Mobily.

The announcement comes as Tata Communications was recently recognised for its expertise in roaming solutions. In 2024, it was named the Champion Roaming Vendor by Kaleido Intelligence in its Roaming Vendor Hub assessment.

2. E& UAE Trials 6 GHz and 600 MHz Spectrum Bands, Achieves 10 Gbps Speeds and Extended 5G Coverage

E& UAE has successfully conducted tests of the 6 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum bands, recently allocated for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). The trials demonstrated speeds of up to 10 Gbps using the 6 GHz band complemented by aggregation with other FR1 TDD bands using commercial-grade Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and 5G coverage extending beyond 6 km on the 600 MHz band.

"These tests mark a major step in redefining 5G connectivity in the UAE, promising transformative benefits for homes, businesses, and the nation's digital economy," the UAE-based operator said on April 7, 2025.

"By achieving 10 Gbps with 6 GHz being a key driver and 5G coverage beyond 6 km on 600 MHz with commercial equipment, we are not just setting technical benchmarks—we are paving the way for 5G-Advanced, the future of 6G, and a smarter, more connected UAE," said Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology Officer at e& UAE.

The 6 GHz band, with its 350 MHz bandwidth, enables high-capacity urban connectivity and supports data-intensive applications such as 8K streaming, immersive virtual reality, and low-latency cloud gaming. Meanwhile, the 600 MHz band provides deep coverage and strong signal penetration, making it ideal for rural deployment and dense urban environments.

"These advancements will accelerate smart city initiatives, industrial automation, and nationwide digital transformation," the telco added.

For consumers, these advancements promise ultra-fast wireless broadband, seamless connectivity, and improved user experiences across work, entertainment, and communication platforms. For enterprises, the combination of high speed and wide coverage brings enhanced agility for cloud-based operations, industrial IoT, and AI-driven analytics.

"The 6 GHz band delivers ultra-fast broadband for cloud workflows, IoT, and AI-driven analytics, while the 600 MHz band ensures broad, stable coverage for industrial IoT deployments and smart city applications," E& UAE added.

According to GSMA Intelligence, mid-band 5G spectrum—such as 6 GHz—is projected to generate nearly 65 percent of the total economic value attributed to 5G by 2030, contributing over USD 610 billion to global GDP. e& UAE's successful trial highlights the pivotal role of strategic spectrum use in maximising both socio-economic benefits and technological progress.

By integrating C-band, 6 GHz, and 600 MHz into its network, e& UAE says it is building a future-ready, resilient 5G ecosystem capable of supporting the demands of 5G-Advanced and the transition to 6G. C-band ensures high-capacity urban connectivity, 6 GHz powers ultra-fast broadband, and 600 MHz extends coverage nationwide. This balanced spectrum strategy will drive smart city innovation, business growth, and seamless nationwide connectivity, E& UAE explained.

3. Neterra Becomes Authorized Starlink Reseller

Global telecommunications and IT asset management provider Neterra has become an authorized reseller of Starlink, the satellite internet service engineered by SpaceX. The partnership enables Neterra to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity through Starlink's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, even in the most remote and hard-to-reach regions.

The integration of Starlink into Neterra's service portfolio enhances the company's ability to provide rapidly deployable internet access. Suitable for permanent, backup, or temporary connectivity, Starlink can be deployed within days and used either independently or alongside other Neterra technologies for seamless integration, according to the company's statement on Tuesday, April 8.

"Starlink's low-Earth orbit ensures fast connections with minimal latency, essential for modern businesses," said Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra. "Combined with Neterra's global infrastructure, this solution guarantees reliable connectivity even in remote locations."

Neterra currently operates across over 220 global points of presence, providing dedicated internet connectivity and Internet exchange services. With Starlink now part of its offering, Neterra delivers a solution backed by 24/7 service monitoring, guaranteed response times, and expert support from its technical teams, according to the official release.

4. Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker for OSS Transformation Services

Philippines operator Globe Telecom has expanded its partnership with Netcracker for Service and Network Automation to achieve a higher level of operational efficiency.

Under the terms of the agreement, Netcracker will provide various services covering support for mission-critical processes such as order fulfilment, fallout management, service quality, proactive monitoring and performance management to power Globe's business objectives, including growing its broadband business. The Philippines operator will also continue to benefit from faster issue resolution and improved order processing time.

"Through this collaboration, we have significantly improved our fulfilment process KPIs, reinforcing our commitment to broadband growth and delivering superior service to our customers," said the Vice President and Head of Network Digitalization at Globe Telecom.

5. Telekom Slovenije Surpasses One Million Mobile Users

Telekom Slovenije celebrates reaching over 1 million mobile subscribers, attributing its success to a customer-focused approach, strong network investments, and high-quality services. The customer base has increased from just over 991,000 reported at the end of 2024.

To mark the occasion, Telekom Slovenije has released a series of eye-opening statistics that showcase not only the scale of this achievement but also the dynamic and evolving ways users engage with mobile services.

Network Built for All

Telekom Slovenije's top data user pushed the boundaries by consuming an astonishing 5,300GB in just one month—equivalent to 74 days of continuous HD video streaming.

While messaging apps dominate, traditional SMS remains strong. One user sent a staggering 29,228 SMS messages in a single month—nearly 1,000 per day, the operator reported.

In voice communication, the most talkative Telekom Slovenije customer logged 18,840 minutes of calls in a month—314 hours or almost 13 days of continuous conversation.

According to the operator, more than 500 terabytes of data flow through its mobile network daily, while over 4 million SMS messages are still exchanged each day, despite the prevalence of internet-based messaging services.

The company says it continues to invest in expanding its digital infrastructure:

Its 5G network now covers 82 percent of Slovenia's population, with a target of 99 percent coverage by the end of 2025.

Over 100 new base stations have been installed in the past year to further strengthen network stability.

The gigabit-capable optical network is now accessible to nearly 500,000 households.

6. Chunghwa Telecom to Invest USD 115 Million in Satellite Company Astranis

Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom announced on April 8, 2025, that it plans to invest up to USD 115 million in US-based geostationary orbit satellite operator Astranis Space Technologies. Chunghwa Telecom's board of directors has approved the satellite investment programme, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. No further details were disclosed.

Chunghwa Telecom is stepping up efforts to bolster its network resilience against geopolitical risks and natural disasters by investing in more submarine cables, microwave transmission devices, and satellites.

On December 30, 2024, Astranis launched four MicroGEO satellites on a dedicated Falcon 9, for customers in the Philippines, Mexico, and the United States. Astranis says it is building small, low-cost telecommunications satellites to connect the people who currently do not have access to the internet.

7. Digicel to Invest PGK 20 mln to Upgrade 4G Network in Lae

Digicel PNG has announced a PGK 20 million investment to upgrade its 4G network in Lae, the capital of Morobe province. According to a report in the Papua New Guinea Post-Courier newspaper on Tuesday, SVP and chief sales officer Lorna McPherson said the network upgrade builds on the PGK 370 million already invested by Digicel PNG in its network since Telstra's acquisition of Digicel Pacific in 2022.

The Lae upgrade is part of its broader strategy to enhance coverage and performance to benefit both urban and rural communities.

Digicel PNG also said it has upgraded its network in Port Moresby and built 115 new mobile towers in the past two years, which has significantly expanded its reach to previously underserved areas.

Since its acquisition by Telstra, Digicel PNG has expanded its network infrastructure, increasing 4G LTE coverage to 74 percent of its network and reaching over 80 percent of the population of Papua New Guinea, the report said.

8. Digicel Vanuatu Launches New Mobile Tower in Teouma

Digicel Vanuatu has launched a new mobile tower in Teouma, located on the south coast of Efate, significantly enhancing mobile coverage and data speeds for over 500 residents in areas including Teouma Bush, Teouma Valley, and Rentapao Road.

The tower provides LTE mobile voice and data coverage, aiming to improve local and international communication. The upgrade is expected to support both personal connectivity and business growth, ensuring more stable network performance and enabling seamless digital transactions.

"With our new mobile tower now live, we're helping to bridge the digital divide in the community in Teouma," said the CEO of Digicel Vanuatu on April 4, 2025.

This development forms part of Digicel Vanuatu's broader mission to extend connectivity across the country and connect underserved communities.

9. Emitel Signs Tower Expansion Deal with Orange Poland

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has announced that its Polish portfolio company, Emitel, has entered into a long-term agreement with Orange Polska (Poland) to support the expansion of mobile network infrastructure across Poland.

Under the built-to-suit (BTS) model, Emitel will construct several hundred new telecommunications towers for Orange over the next few years. As the anchor tenant, Orange will lease each site under a long-term contract with recurring fees based on industry-standard terms. In addition, Emitel can sell the remaining space on each tower to other mobile network operators (MNOs) to increase the profitability of each site, the company said.

The project is a continuation of Emitel's strategic collaboration with Orange and will be funded through Emitel's free cash flow.

As of 31 December 2024, Emitel operated 762 towers and served all four of Poland’s major MNOs, maintaining a blended tenancy ratio of 1.4x across its BTS-built sites. Since its acquisition by Cordiant in 2022, Emitel has increased its tower portfolio by 27 percent and telecommunications hosting revenue by 37 percent. In the nine months to 30 September 2024, Emitel recorded 12.1 percent year-on-year revenue growth in site hosting.

"This new project with Orange, together with other investments, is expected to enable Emitel to expand its nationwide tower portfolio to well over 1,000 sites and continue its high rate of growth in this segment," said Cordiant Digital Infrastructure on April 3, 2025.

10. One New Zealand Expands Satellite Texting to Prepay Customers

One New Zealand has extended its satellite texting service to eligible Prepay customers, enabling them to send and receive texts even in remote areas beyond traditional mobile coverage.

This new offering, part of a limited-time free trial (expected to be priced at NZD 5 per month), allows connectivity across the 40 percent of New Zealand's landmass not served by standard mobile networks, as well as up to 20 km offshore.

One NZ's Experience and Commercial Director highlighted the popularity of the service, which already facilitates over 10,000 satellite texts daily. "It's an extra layer of protection when you need it," the Director said, noting the service's potential in emergencies and natural disasters.

Launched in late 2024 in partnership with SpaceX, One NZ Satellite TXT uses Starlink's Direct to Cell satellites. With more than 500 satellites now in orbit and over 23 compatible devices, the service continues to evolve, delivering texts within minutes when users have a clear view of the sky, the company explains.

Prepay customers on MyFlex, Pay and Go, and Travel Prepay plans with eligible devices can start using the service immediately at no cost during the trial period, the company announced on Wednesday, April 9.