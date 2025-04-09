Telecom Operators Have Published Mobile Coverage Maps as Mandated, Confirms TRAI

Airtel, Jio, and Vi have complied; BSNL and MTNL pending, says Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Highlights

  • TSPs must publish geospatial mobile coverage maps for 2G/3G/4G/5G.
  • Interactive maps include location search and feedback features.
  • Maps aim to aid subscribers, planners, and policymakers alike.

Telecom Operators Have Published Mobile Coverage Maps as Mandated, Confirms TRAI
In a move to enhance transparency and empower mobile subscribers, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have published mobile network coverage maps on their websites, in compliance with new regulations issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday, April 9.

Also Read: Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go Live for Users




TRAI's new QoS Regulations

This initiative follows TRAI's revised Quality of Service (QoS) regulations titled "The Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024 (06 of 2024)," notified on August 2, 2024. The regulations, effective from October 1, 2024, mandate that all TSPs offering wireless access services must publish geospatial maps showing service availability across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies.

To ensure consistency and timely rollout, TRAI said it issued detailed technical guidelines via direction on November 22, 2024. The final deadline for compliance was set for April 1, 2025.

Operators That Have Complied

In adherence to these regulations, operators including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio (RJIL), and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have published their network coverage maps (TelecomTalk has already reported on this development). BSNL and MTNL are yet to release their maps. TRAI said the published maps are accessible directly through the respective TSP websites or via the TRAI portal under the 'Mobile Coverage Map' section.

As of this writing, BSNL Network coverage map was available at bsnl.co.in/coveragemap. However, since TRAI is yet to confirm the development officially, we believe it is still a work in progress.

User Features and Feedback Tools

According to TRAI, these interactive maps provide a user-friendly interface, allowing subscribers to check technology-specific coverage (2G/3G/4G/5G) in their area through search functions or location-based tools. Users can also submit feedback or report discrepancies directly through the interface.

"The newly introduced coverage maps offer a variety of user-friendly features for easy accessibility and navigation with standard colour scheme. It also provides the option to see the coverage of specific technology like 2G, 3G, 4G or 5G offered by respective TSP in their area of interest. Users can use search options or enable location on their device to navigate to their current location," TRAI said.

Also Read: TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

Broader Impact on Policy and Infrastructure Planning

While the maps offer indicative coverage information, TRAI has clarified that real-time experience may vary due to dynamic environmental factors, particularly indoors.

"...users may kindly note that actual mobile coverage experience may sometime vary from the coverage shown in map, including in indoor areas, as it depends upon various dynamic parameters," it added.

TRAI stated that the availability of these maps not only benefits individual subscribers but also serves as a critical tool for infrastructure planning, policy formulation, and monitoring the national rollout of digital initiatives.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

