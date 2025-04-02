Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go Live for Users

This mandate is part of TRAI's revised Quality of Service (QoS) regulations for telecom operators, which came into effect on October 1, 2024.

Highlights

  • Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have made their network maps available on their websites.
  • Users can check 2G, 4G, and 5G coverage based on their location.
  • Jio's coverage map was last updated on March 1, 2025.

Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea make their network coverage maps available to users on their respective websites. This follows a directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which requires mobile carriers to display geospatial coverage maps on their websites, showing the geographical areas where they provide wireless voice and broadband services.

TRAI's Mandate for Network Coverage Maps

This mandate is part of TRAI's revised Quality of Service (QoS) regulations for telecom operators, which came into effect on October 1, 2024. It aims to empower consumers by helping them make informed choices when selecting a telecom carrier.

"Information on mobile network coverage is important from the perspective of QoS. One cannot expect good QoS in a non-coverage area, and the availability of a service-wise geospatial coverage map on a service provider's website will help consumers make informed decisions," TRAI said in November last year, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Where to Find Coverage Maps?

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have made their respective network coverage maps live on their websites. Airtel's map can be found under 'Check Coverage,' Jio's under 'Coverage Map,' and Vodafone Idea's under the 'Network Coverage' link in the footer of their websites.

Airtel's Network Coverage

Airtel provides users with the option to check 2G, 4G, and 5G coverage, as shown in the screenshot. However, at the time of writing this story, when we tested it, Airtel's map was not functional for some reason, and we were unable to verify the coverage. URL: airtel.in/wirelesscoverage/

Airtel Coverage Map

Jio 5G and 4G Coverage Map

Jio allows users to check 4G, 5G, and combined 4G+5G coverage in their area. To check Jio's network coverage in your area, you can enter the address or pin code or tap the map’s location icon and choose the 4G+5G, 5G, or 4G option. Jio's map was last updated on March 1, 2025. URL: jio.com/selfcare/coverage-map/

Reliance Jio Network Coverage

Vi Coverage Map

Vodafone Idea's coverage map allows users to check network coverage in their area for 2G, 4G, and 5G. URL: myvi.in/vicoverage

Vi Coverage Map

BSNL Coverage Maps

As of this writing, we couldn't find any navigation link for the BSNL coverage map on its website.

We will update this story when there are any new developments.

Airtel Open Network

This is not something new for Indian customers. As part of Project Leap, launched in 2015 to build a truly transparent network, Airtel introduced India's first Open Network in June 2016, giving customers access to tower maps, weak spots, strong zones, and more.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

