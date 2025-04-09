Globalstar Seeks Regulatory Nod to Launch Satellite Services in India: Report



Apple's satellite communications partner Globalstar has applied for regulatory approvals to launch its services in India, entering the satcom market that includes Elon Musk's Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Reliance Jio's Orbit Connect.

Also Read: Satcom: Amazon’s Project Kuiper First Batch Satellite Launch; Eutelsat OneWeb LEO Services, and More









Globalstar Seeks Indian Regulatory Approval

The US-based low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite operator has applied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) seeking authorisation to begin operations, ETTelecom reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is also expected to apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shortly.

Test Spectrum Granted

Sources reportedly added that Globalstar has already obtained test spectrum from the DoT to demonstrate satellite-based disaster management use cases. However, it has not yet sought a commercial licence such as GMPCS or VSAT. The DoT allocates test spectrum for limited periods on a non-commercial, non-interference, and non-protection basis.

Also Read: Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to its Customers in India

Apple's Emergency SOS Partner

Currently, Globalstar provides direct-to-cell satellite services for Apple iPhone users and supports various industrial applications. Apple partnered with the firm in 2022 to offer emergency SOS via satellite, later expanding support to satellite messaging across several countries including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and select European markets. These services are available on iPhone 14 and later models but are not yet offered in India.

In its August 2024 submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Globalstar expressed interest in setting up a wholly owned Indian subsidiary and a land earth station gateway—both prerequisites for foreign satellite operators to deliver commercial services locally.

Also Read: Satcom: Sateliot Raises EUR 70 Million; Starlink in Azerbaijan; MTN Lynk Satellite Voice Call; and More

India's Satcom Market

Satellite firms require both a GMPCS licence and IN-SPACe authorisation to operate commercially in India. So far, only Eutelsat OneWeb and Orbit Connect India—a joint venture between Jio Platforms and Luxembourg-based SES—have secured both.

Starlink and Project Kuiper are yet to receive either approval, though Starlink has announced partnerships with both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, and intends to offer direct-to-device services once it secures regulatory clearance.

Also Read: TRAI Plans 5-Year Satellite Spectrum Allocation, Defying Starlink’s 20-Year Demand

The report quoted industry experts as saying that Globalstar's entry could pave the way for satellite-based messaging services on iPhones in India, particularly in remote and underserved areas, as direct-to-cell satellite technology matures and begins to complement terrestrial networks.