

The race to expand satellite connectivity is accelerating, with major players launching new initiatives to enhance global internet access, in-flight connectivity, and IoT solutions. Amazon's Project Kuiper is set to deploy its first full batch of LEO satellites, marking a crucial step in its broadband expansion. Meanwhile, Eutelsat has activated OneWeb’s LEO services for commercial and business aviation, and Myriota has added new satellites to strengthen its IoT network. In the aviation sector, Riyadh Air has partnered with Viasat to offer seamless in-flight streaming on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Also Read: Satcom: Sateliot Raises EUR 70 Million; Starlink in Azerbaijan; MTN Lynk Satellite Voice Call; and More









1. Amazon Project Kuiper’s First Full-Scale LEO Satellite Launch

Amazon-backed Project Kuiper will send its first full batch of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to space on April 9, marking an important step in its mission to deliver fast satellite internet to customers and communities around the world, including in India. The mission, named "KA-01" for Kuiper Atlas 1, will launch on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and deploy 27 satellites at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometers) above Earth, Amazon said in a blog post on April 2, 2025.

Project Kuiper will deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to virtually any location on the planet, and Amazon expects the system to begin delivering service to customers later this year. Amazon's first-generation satellite system will include more than 3,200 advanced low-Earth orbit satellites, and the company has secured more than 80 launches to deploy that initial constellation, with each one adding dozens of satellites to the network. The KA-01 mission is just the first step in that process, according to the company.

"We've designed some of the most advanced communications satellites ever built, and every launch is an opportunity to add more capacity and coverage to our network," said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Project Kuiper.

"We've done extensive testing on the ground to prepare for this first mission, but there are some things you can only learn in flight, and this will be the first time we've flown our final satellite design and the first time we've deployed so many satellites at once. No matter how the mission unfolds, this is just the start of our journey, and we have all the pieces in place to learn and adapt as we prepare to launch again and again over the coming years."

The satellites flying on KA-01 are a significant upgrade from the two prototype satellites Amazon tested during its Protoflight mission in October 2023. Over the next few years, Kuiper and ULA teams will conduct seven more Atlas V launches and 38 launches on ULA's larger Vulcan Centaur rocket. An additional 30-plus launches are planned across other launch providers: Arianespace, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.

Following KA-01, Kuiper will continue to increase its production, processing, and deployment rates as it prepares to begin delivering service to customers. It has already begun shipping and processing satellites for its next mission: KA-02, which will also use a ULA Atlas V rocket and launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Also Read: Orange and Telesat Sign Multi-Year LEO Satellite Connectivity Partnership

2. Eutelsat Launches OneWeb LEO Services for Commercial and Business Aviation

Eutelsat confirmed that its OneWeb LEO services for commercial and business aviation are now live and operational. It has completed more than 100 certified antenna installations, with the first commercial and business aircraft now flying using OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity. In addition to its geostationary (GEO) aviation services, Eutelsat said it is working with Intelsat, Hughes and Panasonic Avionics to deliver LEO and multi-orbit solutions to the commercial aviation market.

Air Canada is the first commercial airline to deploy the multi-orbit GEO/LEO service, through Intelsat, with additional carriers also beginning installations and commercial flights with multi-orbit solutions on board.

In business aviation, Eutelsat said it has partnered with Gogo to equip the first Embraer Phenom 300 with LEO services, while aircraft manufacturer, Textron, will be installing solutions on the Cessna Citation Longitude, Latitude and Ascend models as well as Airbus Corporate Jets on all Airbus ACJ types.

Together, Eutelsat's aviation services have a combined backlog of over 1,000 aircraft scheduled for installation, the satellite company said on Wednesday.

"Eutelsat's LEO aviation services, powered by the OneWeb constellation, provide high speed, low latency, and premium performance to meet the evolving connectivity needs of airlines and business jets globally," said Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat. "We believe that a fully integrated IFC ecosystem will transform in-flight connectivity, providing airlines with flexible, responsible, and scalable solutions that enhance the passenger experience and support the future of air travel worldwide."

Also Read: Verizon Completes First Satellite-to-Mobile Video Call with AST SpaceMobile

3. Myriota Adds Four New LEO Satellites to Boost IoT Connectivity

Australian satellite IoT operator Myriota announced the launch of four new satellites that have been added to its UltraLite low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in partnership with Spire, a global provider of space infrastructure. These nanosatellites are in the process of being onboarded following their launch on March 14th on SpaceX's Transporter-13 mission, with more launches set to further expand the constellation throughout the rest of the year.

"These satellites expanded Myriota's global IoT constellation, unlocking new markets across Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and the Middle East," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The new Myriota LEO nanosatellites bring the total added so far this year to eight, strengthening the set of global IoT connectivity options, which includes a 3GPP-aligned HyperPulse GEO satellite service. The company says this combination allows it to service a broad spectrum of IoT sensor use cases around the globe from the most power-limited, deployment-challenged customers to those seeking seamless terrestrial to non-terrestrial network (NTN) roaming.

The expanded capacity provided by the new satellites will enable Myriota customers in industries such as logistics, utilities, and agriculture to securely monitor and collect data globally using long-lasting and low-cost IoT sensors.

Myriota CEO Ben Cade said: "We are maintaining a regular cadence of satellite launches, adding ever more capacity, coverage and resilience to our UltraLite constellation of LEO satellites as we invest in continuous upgrading of our service offerings. Our networks can now support tens of millions of IoT connections around the globe, ensuring access to low-power, cost-effective sensor networks to more countries and industries, ready for our partners to further expand their solution deployments in 2025 and 2026."

Also Read: Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Satellite Connectivity for Vehicles in South America

4. Riyadh Air Selects Viasat to Provide Streaming Connectivity on Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft

Saudi airline Riyadh Air said it has selected Viasat to provide free in-flight connectivity for all loyalty scheme members on initial Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory-installed deliveries. Viasat's multi-orbit-ready satellite network will provide Riyadh Air passengers with free onboard streaming, social scrolling, web browsing, and gaming, available from gate to gate where permitted. Travellers who are not loyalty members will have the option to sign up onboard the airplane and start using the services instantly, Viasat said on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The service includes access to streaming subscriptions on guests' own personal devices, which 71 percent of passengers recently surveyed report as a priority activity while connected in-flight, the company said. Furthermore, Viasat's network will enable Live TV on the aircraft's seatback screens, providing news and sports channels. The fully integrated Wi-Fi solution will also power Riyadh Air's apps, seatback screens, and digital channels.

"Partnering with Viasat, we were empowered to realize our discerning vision for guests' connectivity. In turn, our guests will enjoy free, personalized, and seamless Wi-Fi that will fully integrate with the full Riyadh Air experience. This partnership is a key enabler of our digitally native onboard strategy," said Anton Vidgen, VP Guest Experience at Riyadh Air.

Meherwan Polad, Chief Commercial Officer of Viasat Commercial Services, added, "We are proud to be selected as Riyadh Air's launch connectivity partner, providing our most advanced Ka-band technology to power their comprehensive onboard experience across all routes they operate. Viasat's unique ability to deliver the consistent, high-quality connectivity that Riyadh Air's guests demand will be transformative for the Middle Eastern commercial air travel landscape."