Orange and Telesat Sign Multi-Year LEO Satellite Connectivity Partnership



French operator Orange has announced a multi-year partnership with satellite operator Telesat to offer non-terrestrial connectivity services via Telesat's fleet of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites through a strategic commercial partnership. As part of the agreement, a Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station will be hosted at Orange's teleport in Bercenay-en-Othe, France. The station will leverage Orange's ground infrastructure, connecting to its Paris-based point of presence via Orange Wholesale International Private Line (IPL).

Orange and Telesat Join Forces

Additionally, Orange has signed a capacity commitment to integrating Telesat's Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services into its global connectivity solutions for businesses and telecom operators.

"I'm greatly honoured that Telesat has chosen Orange's Bercenay-en-Othe Teleport as the first European gateway for their Telesat Lightspeed network. More than that, I'm excited by the new partnership that we’re entering into, which says much about the expertise of Orange Wholesale as a space network operator and our capacity to offer world-class ground infrastructure for the most advanced satellite constellations," the CEO Orange Wholesale International commented.

Telesat Lightspeed Carrier Ethernet services

Telesat Lightspeed Carrier Ethernet services will offer enterprise-class connectivity, featuring a Zero-Trust Security Architecture, with real-time configuration and monitoring capabilities. "Telecom operators can configure and monitor services in real-time, redirecting capacity as needed without satellite operator intervention, according to the official release.

"This strategic partnership highlights our commitment to delivering resilient connectivity solutions through our advanced, fully integrated space and terrestrial infrastructure. We are honored that Telesat Lightspeed will help improve connectivity in remote areas for Orange's customers in Europe, Africa and other locations throughout the world. Our Telesat Lightspeed solution has been designed to meet telco standards and we are pleased to count Orange, one of the largest global telcos, as a Telesat Lightspeed strategic partner," Telesat's Chief Commercial Officer added.

Orange's Multi-Orbit Satellite Portfolio

With a network of ground stations across 26 countries, Orange said its Bercenay-en-Othe WTA Tier-4 certified teleport is a key asset in delivering satellite services.

"This partnership will strengthen Orange's ability to meet customer needs in underserved regions, adding a new secure, reliable, low-latency, seamless connectivity option to the existing multi-orbit portfolio of satellite partnerships," Orange said in a statement on March 11.

By combining Telesat's satellite technology with Orange's 45 years of expertise in gateway and connectivity services, the companies assert that this collaboration strengthens the resilience of global digital infrastructure and furthers digital inclusion in the most remote areas.