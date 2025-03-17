Rogers Named Canada’s Most Reliable Internet by Opensignal



Rogers Communications announced that it has been named Canada's most reliable internet provider by Opensignal, an independent network experience insights and analytics firm. In February, Rogers also announced that it had been awarded the title of most reliable wireless network by the same network benchmarker. The latest recognition marks back-to-back wins, the Canadian operator said on March 13.

Rogers Earns Recognition from Opensignal

Rogers stated that the latest Opensignal report shows it leads in Canada for overall reliability experience, consistent quality, and download speed. This recognition follows last month’s announcement that Rogers also operates Canada's most reliable wireless network.

"This back-to-back recognition from Opensignal highlights our efforts to bring our customers the most reliable internet with Rogers Xfinity – it's internet that's ready for everything," said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers.

"As Canada's largest coast-to-coast cable network, we are continually investing to bring Canadians a world-class network experience," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. "We're very proud to be recognised again as having Canada's most reliable internet."

Investing in a Network for Canadians

Rogers stated that it continues to invest in infrastructure, with nearly CAD 70 billion spent over the past two decades. This year, the company is rolling out "enhanced reliability and multi-gig speeds" to nearly eight million homes.

These investments in network infrastructure, combined with the introduction of Rogers Xfinity late last year, bring Canadians world-class internet technology, allowing them to game more, stream more, and do more, the company said.