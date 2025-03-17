Ookla Announces Strategic Partnerships With Deloitte, Heavy.AI



Speedtest app company Ookla said it has formed a strategic collaboration with Deloitte, bringing together Ookla's connectivity intelligence with Deloitte's global consulting expertise. "This partnership aims to revolutionise telecommunications network performance worldwide," Ookla said on March 13.

Ookla and Deloitte Strategic Partnership

According to the joint statement, the combination of Ookla's connectivity insights and Deloitte's services creates a synergy that significantly enhances their joint offerings.

With this alliance, the companies said, "organisations can gain a deeper understanding of network performance, make informed strategy decisions, and improve the end-user experience for countless users across the globe."

"By partnering with Deloitte, we are extending the impact of our insights, enabling clients to make data-driven decisions with greater confidence," said Chip Strange, Chief Strategy Officer at Ookla.

"Deloitte's Telecom Network Engineering consulting services, now strengthened by Ookla's comprehensive network intelligence, help optimise networks and drive better connectivity outcomes," said Pedro Tavares, Deloitte Portugal Cyber and Telecom Networks Lead Partner.

Key benefits of the collaboration between Ookla and Deloitte include performance benchmarking for telecom providers, broadband connectivity reporting for governments, and data-driven investment insights for telecommunications infrastructure providers, the official release said.

Ookla and Heavy.AI Strategic Partnership

Earlier, in late February, Ookla also announced a similar strategic partnership with Heavy.AI, brining together Ookla's connectivity intelligence with Heavy.AI GPU-accelerated analytics platform. "This collaboration aims to transform how organisations visualise and analyse network performance data at scale," Ookla said on February 26.

Ookla and Heavy.AI noted that this combination creates a synergy that 'significantly enhances their joint offerings.' "With this alliance, organisations can process multi-terabyte datasets in real time, uncover patterns in complex data, and make faster, more informed decisions about network optimisation," the companies said.

"Partnering with Heavy.AI allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in network analytics, enabling our customers to make faster, smarter decisions that can drive meaningful improvements in network performance, consumer experiences, and better business outcomes," said Chip Strange.

"By partnering with Ookla, we are giving telecommunications providers the ability to analyse and visualise complex network performance data faster than ever before, allowing them to proactively address challenges and capitalise on opportunities in real time," said Todd Mostak, Founder and CEO of Heavy.AI.

Key Benefits

According to the official release, key benefits of the collaboration between Ookla and Heavy.AI include optimising infrastructure investments for 5G deployment and fiber rollouts, enhancing consumer experience with real-time insights, and accelerating network diagnostics by processing billions of data points in milliseconds.

The partnership's integrated solution is available immediately for network operators, government entities, and other organisations who need real-time network insights, the companies said.