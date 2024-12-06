Vodafone Idea Tops 4G Network Experience in India: Opensignal



Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest wireless operator, has been named the top operator for 4G network performance in the country, according to Opensignal's 4G Network Experience Report, November 2024. The report, covering the period from June 1 to August 29, 2024, analysed data over 90 days, assessing four telecom operators—Vi, Airtel, Jio, and BSNL—across six key performance metrics.

Vi Wins India's 4G Network Performance

Opensignal highlighted Vi as the operator to beat for 4G network experience in India, both nationally and regionally. Vi emerged as the outright winner in all six categories: 4G Download Speed, 4G Upload Speed, 4G Video Experience, 4G Live Video Experience, 4G Games Experience, and 4G Voice App Experience.

"This means our Vi 4G users don’t just enjoy the fastest 4G speeds but also observe the best quality of experience while streaming videos live and on-demand, playing multiplayer mobile games and using and using over-the-top (OTT) voice services on mobile voice apps when connected to 4G in India," Opensignal said in its report.

Regional Leadership Across Telecom Circles

Additionally, Vi emerged as the leader in 4G experience across 21 telecom circles in India, securing nearly 80 percent of the awards, either jointly or outright, and achieving a clean sweep across six telecom circles.

"While Jio and Airtel have accelerated their 5G deployments through substantial investments, Vi has faced unique financial challenges and is focusing on optimising its 4G network," the report added.

"Opensignal data shows that despite financial constraints and other challenges, Vi has displayed resilience and continues to differentiate itself competitively in various aspects of 4G users' 4G experience across the country," said Hardik Khatri, Senior Analyst at Opensignal.

Fastest 4G Download and Upload Speeds

Key findings in the report reveal that Vi delivers the fastest 4G user experience in India. The operator offers the country's fastest average 4G download speed at 17.4 Mbps, which is 8 percent faster than Airtel and 22 percent faster than Jio. Vi also leads in average 4G upload speeds.

Opensignal's analysis further highlights that Vi users enjoy the best experience for on-demand and live streaming over 4G, along with superior quality while playing multiplayer mobile games and using OTT voice services. Furthermore, at the circle level, Vi is the outright winner of all six categories in Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal telecom circles.

On-Demand Streaming Quality

Vi also ranks highest for on-demand video streaming quality in 17 telecom circles, including six joint wins. Regionally, Vi's dominance extends to 4G speeds, leading outright in 13 circles for both download and upload speeds. Across the six circles where Vi swept all six award categories—Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, Opensignal said.

The report specifies that the 4G experience metrics were based on data from "4G-only" users.