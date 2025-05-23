DoT Plans to Charge Telecom Firms for High-Frequency Backhaul Spectrum: Report

DoT’s Policy Shift to Charge for Microwave Bands May Hike Costs for Operators Like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Highlights

  • DoT to introduce charges for use of 6 GHz to 21 GHz spectrum bands.
  • These bands are vital for microwave backhaul between telecom towers.
  • Telecom operators may see a rise in operating costs, impacting service tariffs.

DoT Plans to Charge Telecom Firms for High-Frequency Backhaul Spectrum
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to start charging telecom operators for the use of high-frequency radio bands—spectrum currently essential for tower-to-tower communication—marking a key policy shift aimed at monetising India's wireless infrastructure, NDTV Profit reported, citing sources.

Government to Charge for Key Backhaul Spectrum

These high frequencies, including the 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, and 21 GHz bands, are currently used by major operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea for microwave backhaul, which facilitates the transmission of data and voice traffic between telecom towers. So far, these bands have been available for use without a dedicated fee, barring a nominal Spectrum Usage Charge.

"So far, operators have used these bands without paying any direct fee, except for a nominal Spectrum Usage Charge. However, the government is now moving to monetise this infrastructure," the report quoted sources as saying.

The government, in coordination with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is now working to finalise the terms for assigning these frequencies, including setting a reserve price or base tariff. The terms are expected to be announced within the next two to three months following consultations with telecom companies and industry stakeholders.

Potential Impact on Consumer Tariffs

The move is expected to increase operating costs for telecom operators, who are already under financial stress due to outstanding Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. According to the report, industry experts warn that if the pricing framework is not economically viable, some operators may opt out of acquiring these bands.

Lower 6 GHz band

This development comes shortly after the government notifies draft rules to delicense the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz) to support next-generation Wi-Fi technologies. Unlike that initiative, which promotes public internet access and innovation, the current proposal seeks to regulate and monetise exclusive spectrum used by telecom firms for core network infrastructure.

High-frequency bands above 6 GHz play a crucial role in India's telecom ecosystem, acting as wireless highways that link thousands of towers across the country. Introducing charges for these links could have a cascading impact on service delivery, consumer tariffs, and rural connectivity, according to the report.

