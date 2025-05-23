OnePlus 13s will Have this World’s First Chip

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus 13s in India. The company has been sharing teasers of the device for quite some time now. OnePlus has confirmed that the launch will take place on June 5, 2025. This leaves about two weeks for the device to launch in the country. The OnePlus 13s will come with the world's first independent Wi-Fi chip. This is not present in any other device. Sure, there are players who have integrated an independent chip for imaging/video, and more, but not for Wi-Fi. This should boost the internet connectivity experience for the users.









OnePlus is calling this independent Wi-Fi chip "G1". So the G1 chip will be integrated in the OnePlus 13s. If successful, we will likely see the chip being a part of the OnePlus 15 as well. Much recently, Apple introduced the C1 5G modem on its iPhone 16e. Now this Wi-Fi connectivity chip from OnePlus is coming on the OnePlus 13s.

For the unaware, the OnePlus 13s is the rebranded OnePlus 13T from China. The specifications will largely be the same, it is just the name change. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will also feature a large 6200mAh battery and the device will have a dual-camera setup at the rear. It will be available in three different colours in India - Pink, Black and Green. OnePlus will also introduce the Plus Key to the Indian market with the OnePlus 13s. The Plus Key is a replacement for the Alert Slider, and it can be customised to do many things such as put the phone on silent, switch on/off flashlight, open translator, and more. Stay tuned for more details from the launch.