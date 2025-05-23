OnePlus 13s will Have this World’s First Chip

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The OnePlus 13s will come with the world's first independent Wi-Fi chip. This is not present in any other device. Sure, there are players who have integrated an independent chip for imaging/video, and more, but not for Wi-Fi.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus 13s in India.
  • The company has been sharing teasers of the device for quite some time now.
  • OnePlus has confirmed that the launch will take place on June 5, 2025.

Follow Us

oneplus 13s will have this world first

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus 13s in India. The company has been sharing teasers of the device for quite some time now. OnePlus has confirmed that the launch will take place on June 5, 2025. This leaves about two weeks for the device to launch in the country. The OnePlus 13s will come with the world's first independent Wi-Fi chip. This is not present in any other device. Sure, there are players who have integrated an independent chip for imaging/video, and more, but not for Wi-Fi. This should boost the internet connectivity experience for the users.




Read More - OnePlus 13s 5.5G Support, Why its AMAZING

OnePlus is calling this independent Wi-Fi chip "G1". So the G1 chip will be integrated in the OnePlus 13s. If successful, we will likely see the chip being a part of the OnePlus 15 as well. Much recently, Apple introduced the C1 5G modem on its iPhone 16e. Now this Wi-Fi connectivity chip from OnePlus is coming on the OnePlus 13s.

Read More - OnePlus 13 has This Amazing Feature That I LOVE

For the unaware, the OnePlus 13s is the rebranded OnePlus 13T from China. The specifications will largely be the same, it is just the name change. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will also feature a large 6200mAh battery and the device will have a dual-camera setup at the rear. It will be available in three different colours in India - Pink, Black and Green. OnePlus will also introduce the Plus Key to the Indian market with the OnePlus 13s. The Plus Key is a replacement for the Alert Slider, and it can be customised to do many things such as put the phone on silent, switch on/off flashlight, open translator, and more. Stay tuned for more details from the launch.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel is just surviving barely. They are in the same boat as Vi. Trust me.

Vodafone Idea Resumes Debt Talks with Banks After AGR Clarity…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : BSNL 5G is in testing mode.

Vodafone Idea AGR Case 2025: What Industry Experts Are Saying…

Faraz :

BSNL cannot improve with these kinds of management. That is why they are loosing customers since last 7 years.

Jio vs Airtel: Who has the Best Entry-Level Broadband Plan

BSNL USER :

Both are not up to the mark. Only BSNL Fiber is best..

Jio vs Airtel: Who has the Best Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Sujata :

In my area they are still asking for 5k installation fees lmao. I booked via bsnl selfcare and they responded…

Jio vs Airtel: Who has the Best Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments