New OnePlus Tablet Surfaces Online, Could be Rebranded OPPO Pad 3

OnePlus is now working on a new tablet. This tablet has surfaced online and could be a rebranded OPPO Pad 3. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Pad Pro in China and introduced it in India as the OnePlus Pad 2. The upcoming new tablet could be a standard version, not a premium one like the Pad Pro. The next Pad Pro is expected to come with a 13-inch screen, but this one we are talking about is expected to come with an 11.6-inch screen.









Read More - OnePlus India Says all Smartphone Displays Have Lifetime Warranty Against Green Line

According to a development shared by Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, OnePlus is likely bringing a new OnePlus tablet with an 11.6-inch screen which will support 2800x2000 pixels and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to pack MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and a 9520mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

Further, an 8MP camera sensor is expected to be in the front and the rear of the tablet. It is likely going to come with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box in China. Whenever/if it launches in India, the tablet will run OxygenOS 15. This looks like a rebranded OPPO Pad 3. In the past, both OPPO and OnePlus have rebranded each other's products. Thus, this would not be a surprise and would make sense for the company to expand market share leading with different brands.

Read More - OnePlus 13 to Support of 5.5G in India, Initiative Under Project Starlight

At present, OnePlus has three tablets available in the Indian market. OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Go, and the OnePlus Pad 2. The Pad 2 is the latest model and packs flagship specifications. It also supports a keyboard and a pencil/stylo, which need to be purchased separately. Very soon, OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 13 in India. The company has confirmed the launch for January 2024.