Vivo V50e Comes to India with Huge Battery: Check Price and Specs

Vivo, a Chinese smartphonek maker, has just launched the Vivo V50e in India. The smartphone comes with a huge battery and support for fast charging. It is a moderately powerful device, but the good thing about Vivo V50e is that it will get three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates. Vivo V50e will come in two colourways - Sapphir Blue and Pearl White. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the smartphone.









Vivo V50e Price in India

Vivo V50e has launchd in India in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999. The device will go on first sale from April 17, 2025 and will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Amazon. The Vivo V50e will compete with various popular devices from OnePlus, Nothing, Samsung, and iQOO in this price range. Let's take a look at the specifications to understand what users exactly get with this smartphone.

Vivo V50e Specifications in India

Vivo V50e comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports 300Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 1800nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 7300 SoC coupled with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device will run on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box, and will get four years of software updates.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. The smartphone packs a 5600mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, the phone comes with IP68 and IP69 certification.