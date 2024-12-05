OnePlus 13 to Support of 5.5G in India, Initiative Under Project Starlight

OnePlus just announced Project Starlight for India. Under this project, the Chinese original equipment maker (OEM) will invest Rs 2,000 crore annually in India to drive innovations and make products more suitable for the people in the country. Under this project, OnePlus will make three major announcements for the Indian market.









OnePlus will be bringing 5.5G support with its upcoming flagship - the OnePlus 13 to enhance the connectivity experience for consumers. At the same time, OnePlus has announced display enhancements and improvements in customer service support in India. Let's take a look at all this to understand what's happening.

OnePlus Project Starlight: Every Major Thing Announced Right Now

Firstly, OnePlus will bring connectivity enhancements to its devices, which is what Indian consumers want. OnePlus 13 will become the first smartphone in the country to come with 5.5G support in India, with an average speed enhancement of 380%. Along with that, OnePlus said that it is debuting a customised signal optimisation feature for places such as Delhi Metro so that users can enjoy seamless connectivity.

OnePlus 13 will also introduce Steady Connect, extending the support for Bluetooth connection range by up to 360 meters. The device maker will also work on meaningful and advanced local AI functionalities to improve the device experience for customers.

OnePlus Addresses Green Line Issue on Display:

One other thing which OnePlus has announced is that it is working on its display technology with these investments. The company said that new flagship display panel supports 2K resolution, with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is a Pro XDR display that supports 4500nits of peak brightness. Along with this, OnePlus has said that it is bringing Green Line Worry-Free Solution for its devices.

This involves, OnePlus adding a new protective layer to all AMOLED displays, undertaking a more rigourous hardware testing to minimise the risks to lowest levels possible. OnePlus has also said that it is extending the new lifetime warranty program to all of its devices against green line on display.

Expansion of Service Centers:

OnePlus has also announced that this year, it has increased the presence of its service centers by 22%, which includes 11% of brand owned service centers. By 2026, this figure would improve by 50%, ensuring that its customers get timely support for their devices. OnePlus is also bringing in hotline support, WhatsApp assistance, and live chat options for consumers.

The staff will also get improved training programs to ensure prompt and correct support.