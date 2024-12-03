OnePlus is Bringing OnePlus 13 to India in 3 Colours

OnePlus 13 is soon going to come to India. OnePlus 13 was already launched in China in October, and now the brand has confirmed its global launch in January 2025. The bright thing here is that for the first time, OnePlus is bringing its flagship in all colours that were launched in China. This year, with the launch of the OnePlus 12 in the global market, we didn't get to see the white colour variant which launched in China. However, the blue variant of the OnePlus 13 is now confirmed to come to the global markets in January 2025.









The specifications of the OnePlus 13 should be exactly similar to what we have seen in China. The software will be different for the global market as in China, OnePlus uses the ColorOS while in the global market, it is OxygenOS. The device will run on OxygenOS 15 out of the box which has a ton of AI features and camera functionalities to edit the pictures on the go.

OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset and will pack a 6000mAh battery. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear where all the cameras have 50MP sensors, and the camera system is finetuned by Hasselblad for colour accuracy. The device features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 4500nits peak brightness, 800nits typical brightness, and 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution support.

In China, the company launched a variant with up to 1TB of internal storage and 24GB of RAM. However, that is likely not going to happen in India. With the OnePlus 12, OnePlus launched a variant with up to 512GB of internal storage. The 6000mAh battery is aided with support for 100W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.