vodafone idea rs 479 plan benefits reduced

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reduced the validity of the Rs 479 plan. At the same time, the telco has reduced the benefits of the plan. This has made the plan more expensive than what it was. It is in line with the tariff hikes to make services slightly more expensive for consumers. The telcos want to charge consumers more so that they can improve their average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. With a higher ARPU, they will see elevated revenues and in turn, better margins on their investments. Vi also recently reduced the validity of the Rs 289 plan. Let's keep our focus on the Rs 479 plan here though.









Vodafone Idea Rs 479 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 479 prepaid plan comes with 48 days of service validity, 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Earlier, the same plan used to offer 56 days of service validity and 1.5GB of daily data. So not only has the service validity reduced, Vi has also reduced the data benefits with the plan.

If you want a 1.5GB daily data plan from Vi for 56 days, you will have to shell out more money. However, given the proposition of the other telcos, this doesn't look like a bad plan either. The only issue with this plan is that it doesn't come with 5G benefits. With Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, at this price range, you can experience 5G as well. However, the 5G benefit is reserved only with plans which come with 2GB daily data or more.

As mentioned above, in a similar move, Vi has also reduced the validity of the Rs 289 plan. The service validity of the Rs 289 plan from Vi has gone down from 48 days to 40 days now. This has increased the cost of the plan by Rs 40 indirectly for the customers.