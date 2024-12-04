Apple Watch for Free Under offer from HDFC Ergo and Zopper

If you have ever wanted an Apple Watch, now would be a great time to consider one. This is because if you live in India, you can get one for free. HDFC Ergo has partnered with Zopper, an insurance distribution platform to make the Apple Watch completely free for users. However, there's a saying - "there are no free lunches." It is true in this case also. If you don't have to give your money, you will have to give up your time and more likely health data to the insurance companies.









Here's everything you need to know about this offer.

How to Get an Apple Watch for Free in India?

Apple Watch is available in all the Apple Stores (resellers), Croma, Reliance Digital, and more. If you purchase your Apple Watch from here, enquire about the HDFC Ergo and Zopper offer. Under this offer, you will have to walk 15,000 steps every day for an entire year. It sounds like a daunting task, but understand that it is not literally every day, but yes, most days in a month.

The amount of steps that you walk will determine how many points you are earning in the HDFC Ergo "Here" app. Here's the list:

Daily Steps Count and Points:

Up to 8000 steps - 0 points

8000 - 10,000 steps - 1 point

10,001 - 12,000 steps - 2 points

12,0001 - 15,000 steps - 3 points

15,000 steps+ - 4 points

Amount Refunded in a Month:

Less than 30 points - 0% refund

31-50 points - 10% refund

51-70 points - 30% refund

71-90 points - 60% refund

91-110 points - 80% refund

more than 110 points - 100% refund

You just have to meet this target for an entire year, and you can potentially get 100% refund on your Apple Watch purchase. This qualifies as an excellent deal and also incentivises people to move more than they normally would have.