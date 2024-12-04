Apple Watch for Free Under offer from HDFC Ergo and Zopper

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple Watch is available in all the Apple Stores (resellers), Croma, Reliance Digital, and more. If you purchase your Apple Watch from here, enquire about the HDFC Ergo and Zopper offer. Under this offer, you will have to walk 15,000 steps every day for an entire year.

Highlights

  • If you have ever wanted an Apple Watch, now would be a great time to consider one.
  • This is because if you live in India, you can get one for free.
  • HDFC Ergo has partnered with Zopper, an insurance distribution platform to make the Apple Watch completely free for users.

Follow Us

apple watch for free under offer from

If you have ever wanted an Apple Watch, now would be a great time to consider one. This is because if you live in India, you can get one for free. HDFC Ergo has partnered with Zopper, an insurance distribution platform to make the Apple Watch completely free for users. However, there's a saying - "there are no free lunches." It is true in this case also. If you don't have to give your money, you will have to give up your time and more likely health data to the insurance companies.




Here's everything you need to know about this offer.

Read More - OnePlus is Bringing OnePlus 13 to India in 3 Colours

How to Get an Apple Watch for Free in India?

Apple Watch is available in all the Apple Stores (resellers), Croma, Reliance Digital, and more. If you purchase your Apple Watch from here, enquire about the HDFC Ergo and Zopper offer. Under this offer, you will have to walk 15,000 steps every day for an entire year. It sounds like a daunting task, but understand that it is not literally every day, but yes, most days in a month.

The amount of steps that you walk will determine how many points you are earning in the HDFC Ergo "Here" app. Here's the list:

Read More - iQOO 13 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Daily Steps Count and Points:

Up to 8000 steps - 0 points

8000 - 10,000 steps - 1 point

10,001 - 12,000 steps - 2 points

12,0001 - 15,000 steps - 3 points

15,000 steps+ - 4 points

Amount Refunded in a Month:

Less than 30 points - 0% refund

31-50 points - 10% refund

51-70 points - 30% refund

71-90 points - 60% refund

91-110 points - 80% refund

more than 110 points - 100% refund

You just have to meet this target for an entire year, and you can potentially get 100% refund on your Apple Watch purchase. This qualifies as an excellent deal and also incentivises people to move more than they normally would have.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vishal D :

Satisfied with jio 449. Getting free netflix as an old customer.

Who is the Postpaid Mobile King in India Amongst Jio,…

Faraz :

Airtel has started to dominate Northern and central india.. With these deals it will capture market more than before. With…

Bharti Airtel Extends Multi-Year Deal with Ericsson for 4G and…

SCKPA :

It was active on my no. But fact is fact.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

Samsung will stick to 5000 for another three years I believe as Samsung tunes their phones well with Ultra series.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is launching in India with 6200 battery so Realme regulations claims were havoc. People will…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments