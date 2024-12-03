iQOO 13 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo has just launched the iQOO 13 in India. This is the flagship phone from iQOO for 2025. The iQOO 13 is powered by the fastest and the best-performing mobile chipset from Qualcomm, along with a supercomputing gaming chip Q2. The device also features super-high resolution for clarity of content on the screen. The features of the device were already known as the device had launched in China, the thing that we were waiting for was the price. Let's take a look at the price, and for a detailed look at the specifications, you can read below.









iQOO 13 Price in India

iQOO 13 is available in two memory variants - 12GB + 256GB for Rs 54,999 and the 16GB + 512GB for Rs 59,999. Under the launch offer, HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit card users will get Rs 3,000 instant discount.There's up to 9 months of no cost EMI available as well. For Vivo/iQOO users, upgrading their devices will get Rs 5000 additional discount. The device will go on sale from December 11, 12 PM. It is available for purchase on Amazon, iQOO.com, and Vivo stores. Pre-booking has started from now.

iQOO 13 Specifications in India

The iQOO 13 will feature a 2K resolution display, 6.82-inch in size, with support for 1800nits peak brightness. The display supports 144Hz refresh rate, and it will feature ultra-low touch latency for an improved gaming experience. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features the Q2 gaming chip for improved visuals and a smoother gaming experience. The display comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking.

There's a 6000mAh battery inside the device with support for 120W fast charging. In the camera department, the device will feature a 50MP IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony 100mm portrait sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, iQOO is using a 32MP sensor at the front. The front camera is capable of shooting in 4K 60fps.

There will also be a Monster Halo Lighting effect on the back. The device comes with IP68 and IP69 rating and will receive 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.