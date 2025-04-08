CMF to Launch Phone 2 Pro, New TWS Buds on April 28

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, is all set to launch new products. With CMF, Nothing is trying to capture the more affordable and mass market in India. The company is not only selling these devices in the Indian market, but is also manufacturing them here. Now CMF has confirmed a new launch event on April 28, 2025. In this event, CMF will launch multiple products headlined by the arrival of the Phone 2 Pro. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to come with a more refined design over its predecessor and along with this, users can also expect new set of TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds. The full details of the products have not yet been revealed. Let's take a look.









CMF Phone 2 Pro and TWS Buds Launch in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro is not something that users were expecting. This is because the company hadn't really launched a CMF Phone 1 Pro. There was only the CMF Phone 1 and that is the predecessor to the Phone 2 Pro. The Phone 2 Pro from CMF is expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 soC powered by Android 15 and IP64 rating. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000mAh and it will support 50W fast-charging.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The company will also launch the following products alongside the phone - CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

These new exciting products from CMF will lauch later this month. It is interesting to see that Nothing is planning to launch several TWS earbuds all at the same time in the market. The pricing will be the key to success of these products.