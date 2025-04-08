Airtel Exclusive Poco C71 to Be Available for Rs 5,999 Starting April 10



Users looking for an affordable 4G smartphone experience along with Bharti Airtel's mobile services, here's another device made available at an exclusive price under the Airtel-POCO partnership at a reduced price tag. Airtel users will be able to own the smartphone at a lower price than that available in the market, under the Airtel Lock-in offer, along with additional data benefits that come bundled. This is Airtel's strategic way of attracting new customers to its 4G/5G network by partnering with existing smartphone players and offering them benefits that they get exclusively when they opt for Airtel services.

Also Read: Airtel and Nokia Expand Partnership for Advanced 5G Evolution with Packet Core and FWA Solutions









Airtel's Premiumisation Strategy

Airtel's Gopal Vittal had previously stated that the company aims to migrate 2G customers to 4G and 5G through a premiumisation strategy, and this offering seems to be a part of those efforts. In March, we saw the launch of the Airtel Exclusive Poco M7 5G smartphone, and now users have the Airtel Exclusive Poco C71 available at an affordable price point under the Rs 7,000 segment.

Airtel Exclusive POCO C71 Special Offer

Poco's recently unveiled budget smartphone, the Poco C71, promises a compelling mix of performance, modern software, and a high-refresh display at an affordable price point. The device will be available starting April 10 via Flipkart, with a special Airtel-exclusive offer dropping the entry variant to Rs 5,999. The Airtel variant of the phone will also be eligible for an additional 50GB of high-speed data, along with the base prepaid plan benefits the user recharges with—just like the earlier benefits Airtel generally offers.

Also Read: Jio’s 4G Feature Phones See Waning Interest Amid Preference for Smartphones: Report

Airtel Exclusive POCO C71 Specs

The Poco C71 features a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display (1640x720p) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection. Powering the device is the 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, along with up to 6GB of virtual RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 32MP AI Dual camera setup and an 8MP front shooter. It packs a 5,200mAh battery with 15W charging support via USB-C.

Running on Android 15, the Poco C71 promises two major OS upgrades and four years of software updates. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP52 dust and splash resistance rating. The device weighs 193 grams and measures 8.26mm in thickness.

In terms of network support, the device offers Dual 4G VoLTE, LTE TDD: B40/41 (2535–2655 MHz), LTE FDD: B1, B3, B5, B8, B28, and WCDMA: B1, B5, B8, along with 2G support.

The device is available in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB at Rs 6,499 and 6GB + 128GB at Rs 7,499. It comes in three colour variants: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black. As part of a special offer, Airtel customers can avail of the base variant at an effective price of Rs 5,999.

Also Read: Airtel Business Recognised for Best Adoption of AI in Marketing

Conclusion

The addition of the Poco C71 adds to the existing list of Airtel Exclusive smartphones made available to users to enjoy an affordable 4G or 5G smartphone experience. You can read about all of them in the stories linked below.

Also in this series:

Poco C51: Why Airtel Exclusive Poco C51 Bundling Makes More Sense in 2023

Poco C61 4G: Airtel Exclusive Poco C61 4G Smartphone: Availability and Key Details

Poco M6 5G: Airtel Exclusive 5G Phone POCO M6: Availability, Pricing and Details

Poco M7 5G: Airtel Exclusive POCO M7 5G Smartphone Announced at Rs 9,249