Airtel Business Recognised for Best Adoption of AI in Marketing

Reported by Kripa B 0

Recognised for leveraging AI to drive marketing automation, personalisation, and measurable business impact.

Highlights

  • Airtel Business wins Best Adoption of AI in Marketing at ASSOCHAM Awards 2025.
  • Recognised for transforming marketing through automation and personalisation.
  • AI used to build end-to-end automated campaigns and customer journeys.

Follow Us

Airtel Business Recognised for Best Adoption of AI in Marketing
Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has been recognised for the Best Adoption of AI in Marketing at the ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) Branding and Marketing Excellence Awards 2025. The recognition highlights the company's innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform its marketing strategy, driving automation, personalisation, and measurable business outcomes.

Also Read: Airtel Business to Launch New Comprehensive Cloud Solution Amid Strategic Overhaul




AI at the Core of Airtel Business's Marketing

By embedding AI at the core of its marketing operations, Airtel Business has built end-to-end automated campaigns and personalised customer journeys. According to the company, the initiative has also played a key role in upskilling teams, enhancing communication, and delivering sharper customer intelligence.

"Today, while AI use cases are widely being talked about, at Airtel Business, it has already become core to our marketing automation, building end-end campaigns, workways which resulted in creating tangible, on-ground impact," the company said.

Empowering Teams and Customers

"It has helped us upskill our teams, strengthen communications, and build automation for more personalized customer journeys - all while connecting businesses to the right solutions for their growth," Airtel's B2B Arm added.

Also Read: Airtel Business and Fortis Healthcare Launch Smart Clinics Solution Powered by 5G

Collaboration with BambooBox

Airtel Business, in collaboration with its strategic tech partner BambooBox, has developed the right technological foundation to enable advanced Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities across segments.

Also Read: Airtel Business: Key B2B Advancements and Innovations in 2024

"These awards are a reminder of what drives us every day - using AI to personalise communications, build sharper customer intelligence, and improve team productivity to drive real business impact," Airtel Business said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Almirah :

Love to listen that vi has launched 5g in mp next month

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in Four Circles this Month

Shivraj Roy :

Peak 7pm 4G inside my homeAnd then it drops to 50mbps this morning 5am

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in Four Circles this Month

vijaymishra1105@gmail.com :

Off Topic – Anyone having any number or email address of higher officer / staff of Jio? I live in…

Received Only 50GB Jio AI Cloud Storage and Not 100GB?…

vijaymishra1105@gmail.com :

Off Topic – Anyone having any number or email address of higher officer / staff of Jio? I live in…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Shivraj Roy :

Weird ngl Yesterday evening i got 90+ mbps on 4G And this morning its not even crossing 50mbps

BSNL's Net Profit, Subscriber Gain Highlighted by Telecom Minister

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments