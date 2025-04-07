Airtel Business Recognised for Best Adoption of AI in Marketing



Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has been recognised for the Best Adoption of AI in Marketing at the ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) Branding and Marketing Excellence Awards 2025. The recognition highlights the company's innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform its marketing strategy, driving automation, personalisation, and measurable business outcomes.

AI at the Core of Airtel Business's Marketing

By embedding AI at the core of its marketing operations, Airtel Business has built end-to-end automated campaigns and personalised customer journeys. According to the company, the initiative has also played a key role in upskilling teams, enhancing communication, and delivering sharper customer intelligence.

"Today, while AI use cases are widely being talked about, at Airtel Business, it has already become core to our marketing automation, building end-end campaigns, workways which resulted in creating tangible, on-ground impact," the company said.

Empowering Teams and Customers

"It has helped us upskill our teams, strengthen communications, and build automation for more personalized customer journeys - all while connecting businesses to the right solutions for their growth," Airtel's B2B Arm added.

Collaboration with BambooBox

Airtel Business, in collaboration with its strategic tech partner BambooBox, has developed the right technological foundation to enable advanced Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities across segments.

"These awards are a reminder of what drives us every day - using AI to personalise communications, build sharper customer intelligence, and improve team productivity to drive real business impact," Airtel Business said.